Release Train Engineer
2026-01-14
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Release Train Engineer (RTE) to secure efficient planning, execution, and delivery flow for an Agile Release Train within embedded electrical system development. In this role, you will work closely with the Product Manager and Architect to coordinate teams, manage dependencies, and ensure ways of working align with ONEPDP in a large-scale R&D setting.
Job DescriptionLead PI planning, iteration planning cadence, and cross-team synchronization
Ensure pre-PI readiness and support post-PI follow-up and communication
Maintain ART-level boards, plans, and KPIs
Represent bus development within embedded R&D, ensuring bus-specific requirements, priorities, and technical conditions are reflected in planning and decisions
Drive continuous flow improvements across teams
Support teams in removing impediments and managing dependencies
Facilitate system demos and integration events
Support roadmap creation together with Product Management and Architecture
Track progress against milestones and escalate deviations when needed
Participate in reviews of ADs/PDFs and relevant engineering decisions
Facilitate risk analysis, transparency, and structured escalation paths across the ART
Lead retrospectives and drive resolution of systemic issues impacting delivery or quality
Requirements3-5+ years of experience as Release Train Engineer, Chief Scrum Master, or Agile Program Manager
Experience from large-scale product development
Hands-on experience with SAFe or similar scaling frameworks
Experience from embedded development within R&D environments
Understanding of embedded software development and integration
Familiarity with architecture workflows and document reviews (AD/PDF)
Experience working in gated or hybrid development models (e.g., ONEPDP)
Proficiency in Jira, Confluence, and agile planning tools
Excellent communication skills in English
Bachelor's degree within IT or engineering
Fluent in English and Swedish
Nice to haveExperience from automotive product development
Swedish language skills (in addition to English)
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
