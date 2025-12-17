Release Manager
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
As a Release Manager, you will be part of the team that designs, builds, and maintains the release process at Cambio. In this key role, you will help establish a modern approach to release management and play an important part in shaping the way we work. You will also contribute to our service journey, with great opportunities to influence the next generation of Cambio's healthcare solutions.
The Release Management team is responsible for planning and coordinating how Cambio's systems and services evolve to meet changing business needs. This involves managing internal and external changes across all environments until they are ready for end-user consumption. The primary goal of release management is to ensure that new functionality is delivered to end users in accordance with policies and customer agreements.
As a Release Manager at Cambio, you will take ownership of managing and continuously improving our Service Release capability-driving efficiency, quality, and reliability throughout the process.
Responsibilities
Implement, operate, and improve the release management process
Plan and coordinate different kind of releases
Generate reports regularly on associated KPIs.
Monitor and report on process performance and make suggestions for improvements where possible
Facilitate the release process, ensuring effective communication, time planning, and build strong maintenance over time
We offer:
Play a key role in healthcare delivery where you take ownership of planning and coordinating releases that directly impact critical healthcare solutions for regions and customers.
Collaborate across functions with technical teams, project managers, and customer-facing roles, gaining a deep understanding of the entire delivery process and building strong professional networks.
Join a highly skilled and supportive team that values collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.
At Cambio, we encourage taking iniatives that contributes to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as a employee. Our culture is describes through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
You are a curious and driven person who is eager to learn and expand your knowledge. With strong communication skills, you feel comfortable engaging with stakeholders at all levels of the organization. Outgoing and confident, you combine solution- and service-oriented thinking with the ability to make clear decisions while considering multiple perspectives. While you possess a natural sense of authority, you value collaboration and strive to be a true team player.
Efficiency, engagement, and flexibility define your way of working. You enjoy being innovative and thrive in a global context where adaptability and creativity are key.
Requirements
Experience working with release management
Solid understanding of ITIL release process
Experience from enterprise production deliveries
Experience in working with Agile methodologies
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
It's a bonus if you
Certified within ITIL
Documented experience of implementing ITIL processes on a broader scale within an organization
Have experience from Jira ITSM tool (JSM)
Have experience working with a product and service provider within the healthcare sector.
Additional information:
We will start the slection process after the holidays and you will hear from us no later than week 3.
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work model (three days per week in-office)
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period We look forward to receiving your application!
CAMBIO- FOR A HEALTHIER TOMORROW
Welcome to a company where healthcare is improved every day. Here you will work with leading technology in a collaborative, trusting and empowering environment where your contribution will be appreciated and celebrated. In our caring culture you will have the opportunity to pursue different paths of professional growth. Seize the opportunity to do the most important work of your life. Read more about us here!
