Regional Infrastructure Manager - Biltema

With a wide range of products for the whole family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 190 stores around the Nordic region, with expansion plans for more. The success and vision is based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it easier financially for people to have a high-quality car, boat, home, tools and leisure goods and thereby create a richer leisure time for these people. They go their own way and have therefore chosen to invest in their own operation and development of, among other things, systems, and technical solutions. Biltema Nordic Services is a Biltema service company with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg delivers systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the Group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a team with 9 colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, and also well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate and automate Biltema's digital platforms and systems.
Job Description:
We are seeking a highly skilled IT Infrastructure Manager to oversee and manage our organization's IT infrastructure. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in managing Microsoft technologies such as MS Teams, MS Exchange, Active Directory, Entra/Azure, Intune, as well as experience with Citrix Cloud, data center technologies, and good understanding of network technologies such as Firewalls, routers, switches and topologies such as SD-WAN solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage a team of 7 infrastructure system, security and network technicians and 2 local IT Service Desk technicians.
Lead and manage the IT infrastructure team to ensure smooth operations, optimal performance, and high availability of all IT systems.
Oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of IT infrastructure solutions, including servers, networks, storage, and security systems.
Provide strategic direction and guidance for the adoption and integration of new technologies to improve efficiency and productivity.
Manage and maintain Microsoft technologies such as MS Teams, MS Exchange, Active Directory, Entra/Azure, Intune, and MFA.
Good knowledge of Citrix and Citrix Workspace.
Good knowledge of M365 products and solutions, including O365 licensing.
Ensure compliance with IT policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.
Collaborate with other teams to resolve technical issues and implement solutions to meet business objectives.
Develop and maintain disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
Monitor and analyze system performance and implement enhancements to optimize performance and scalability.
Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends to make recommendations for continuous improvement.
Participate in and support Security and external audits (ISO 27001).
Manage and administer company Sharepoint platform.
Vendor Management: Manage and measure Service Delivery of the BNS local and regional IT Vendors.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field, or equialent industry experience.
Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in IT infrastructure management.
Strong expertise in Microsoft technologies such as MS Teams, MS Exchange, Active Directory, Entra/Azure, Intune, M365, and MFA.
Experience with Citrix Cloud, data center technologies, EDR solutions, and network topology and technologies such as SD-WAN is highly desirable.
ITIL certification indispensable.
Previous experience with ServiceNow or similar IT ticket systems highly desirable.
Knowledge of PCI/DSS certification for retail environments desirable.
SQL experience is highly advantageous.
Excellent leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
