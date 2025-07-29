Region Merchant Success Manager
2025-07-29
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading Account to Account (A2A) payment provider powered by Open Banking. We provide a faster, smarter, and more secure payment experience for consumers and merchants.
About the team
The Merchant Success team is dedicated to ensuring that Brite's merchants receive maximum value from our services. This role is crucial to our continued growth as it involves nurturing and expanding our relationships with a diverse portfolio of ecommerce and financial services merchants. As a Region Merchant Success Manager, you will be instrumental in driving merchant satisfaction, adoption of our full product suite, and ultimately, revenue growth within your assigned region. You will work collaboratively with internal teams and report to a senior leader within the Merchant Success organization.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is Brite!
Brite Payments is now looking for a highly motivated and results-oriented Region Merchant Success Manager to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in account management within the ecommerce and financial services sector, excellent relationship-building skills, and a passion for helping merchants succeed. You will be responsible for managing and growing a portfolio of Brite'secommerce and financial services clients, ensuring their experience exceeds expectations.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute strategic account plans to drive growth and success for your portfolio of e-commerce merchants.
Serve as the primary point of contact and trusted advisor for key stakeholders within your assigned merchant accounts.
Identify and pursue opportunities for revenue growth through upselling, cross-selling, and strategic alignment with merchant business objectives.
Drive the adoption of Brite's full product portfolio, ensuring merchants leverage our capabilities effectively and efficiently.
Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships at various levels within merchant organizations, from operational contacts to senior management.
Collaborate closely with internal teams (Product, Sales, Marketing, Technical Support) to advocate for merchant needs and ensure seamless service delivery.
Provide valuable insights and guidance to merchants on how to best utilize Brite's solutions to achieve their business goals.
Monitor and report on key performance metrics related to merchant health, growth, and satisfaction within your region.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of Brite's Merchant Success strategies and processes.
Requirements
Proven experience (5+ years) in account management, client success, or a related role within the ecommerce and financial services industry.
A solid understanding of the e-commerce landscape and the challenges and opportunities faced by online merchants.
Demonstrated ability to build and maintain strong, professional relationships with clients.
Experience in driving revenue growth through effective account management strategies.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts clearly.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to identify and address merchant needs effectively.
Experience working within the European payments landscape is a plus.
English and German
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with Account-to-Account (A2A) payments or Open Banking solutions.
Familiarity with CRM tools and account management software.
Experience working with international clients.
What we offer
Join Europe's hottest Fintech, founded and led by industry veterans, with a recent $60M Series A funding.
An opportunity to make a significant impact on our growing relationships with key ecommerce and financial services merchants.
Work alongside experienced leaders with a proven track record of success.
A positive, empathetic, and inclusive culture that encourages you to be yourself, with a commitment to continuous learning and knowledge exchange.
Location Stockholm / Berlin / Málaga
How to Apply:
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are a strong fit for the Region Merchant Success Manager role, with a focus on your experience with ecommerce and financial services merchants. Please apply online through our jobsite.
Please apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile. We use screening questions to streamline this recruitment process, so a personal letter is not needed.
