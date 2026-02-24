Recruiter for a high-tech company
2026-02-24
About the role
Our client is an exciting tech company on a thrilling growth journey. As a Recruiter, you will be instrumental in identifying, attracting, and securing top talent for our client's blue-collar positions. You will manage the entire recruitment lifecycle, ensuring a seamless and positive experience for both candidates and hiring managers.
You are offered
Our client offers a role with substantial freedom under responsibility, where your contributions are highly valued. This is a chance for long-term professional development within a supportive and dynamic environment.
Work tasks
This role involves end-to-end management of blue-collar recruitment, from strategic sourcing to candidate onboarding, ensuring efficient and effective talent acquisition.
Manage full-cycle recruitment processes for blue-collar positions.
Develop and implement effective sourcing strategies for diverse roles.
Conduct candidate interviews, assessments, and background checks.
Coordinate offer management and onboarding logistics.
Maintain accurate recruitment data and administrative records.
Collaborate closely with hiring managers to understand staffing needs.
Provide an excellent candidate experience throughout the recruitment journey.
We are looking for
Good experience in recruitment or relevant education.
Proven experience recruiting for blue-collar/production roles.
Experienced in managing recruitment processes from start to finish.
Advanced knowledge of English.
Strong interpersonal skills and a positive attitude.
Possibility to start immediately.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Stress tolerant
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
