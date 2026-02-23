Recreation Instructor
2026-02-23
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Substitute for our cover pool (teaching and Fritids)
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå opened in 2019 and offers outstanding bilingual education to around 500 students between grades F-9, and fulfilling career opportunities for around 90 employees. Being part of IES means that you will be part of a truly international environment on a daily basis. We have both teachers and students from all corners of the world. Here you will be met daily by driven and committed staff who work together to ensure that we continue to deliver high academic results. For us, collaboration is key.
As part of our cover pool, your duties may vary, but your areas of responsibility include supporting the activities in school in various ways. The work mostly consists of covering lessons or at Fritids when staff is away and it is paid on an hourly basis.
What we are looking for:
Someone who wants flexible, hourly paid work (particularly suitable for someone who wants an extra job or a complement to their studies). We are looking for a responsible person with an interest in children and young people's development.
Personal qualities we ask for:
• reliability
• good cooperation skills
• flexible and service-oriented
• self-motivated
• experience working with children / tutoring is preferred, but not mandatory
• knowledge of Swedish is preferred, but not mandatory
Applications are only accepted via the IES Careers, where you will be able to attach your CV, personal letter and professional/educational certificates. Recruitment will be ongoing.
For more information about our school, please see https://engelska.se/our-schools/skelleftea/
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://skelleftea.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Skellefteå Kontakt
Joana Garcia recruitment.skelleftea@engelska.se 0910-142 39
9756581