Reactive Quality Project Manager at Electromobility
2024-09-12
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Please note: Due to a system error, the job posting incorrectly mentions 'students/ Internships' This job is not intended for students or recent graduates. We apologize for any confusion caused!
Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of delivering best-in class customer quality, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. You'll contribute to projects that determine new sustainable solutions.
You will
Transform the way our solutions influence the world. You'll drive the development projects and maintenance activities for the best-in-class customer experience and lead cross functional teams at Electromobility. You're proven ability in communication, adjusting content and style to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders. Your experience in automotive industry, in combination with your ownership mentality will help others grow. We count with your analytic skillsets, to find patterns in complex data, will pursue understanding for the bigger picture. You will be leading projects, quality cases, deliveries, investigations, cost and features requisites.
Lead initiatives focused on improving product quality, whether independently or by managing a team. Take full responsibility for the entire product lifecycle, from identifying early-stage issues to implementing solutions in factories and aftermarket operations. Your expertise will enable you to master various quality systems and tools, actively contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, and develop the necessary documentation to support these efforts.
The daily work has interface with several stakeholders: Operations, Purchasing, Dealers, Suppliers and other engineering and management teams, enabling proactive and constructive co-operation.
You will be encouraged to speak up! We want you to be heard!
How to Succeed
To excel in this role, you'll need to think big and bring a fresh perspective to how we work. Your visionary mindset, enthusiasm, deep expertise, and outstanding communication skills will be key to driving the development of next-generation technologies in a collaborative team environment. We're looking for your problem-solving abilities to elevate our performance and push us to new heights.
You should also be:
• Results-driven and organized, with a proven track record in leading technical development projects, managing scope and deliverables, and overseeing project plans, timelines, and costs.
• An engineer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the automotive industry.
• Experienced in the full development lifecycle, including R&D and quality processes.
• Actively engaged in product documentation and quality management tools.
• Holding a Master of Science in Electrical, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
• Proficient in quality tools like Root Cause Analysis, FMEA, and others.
Merits:
• Good knowledge of automotive applications.
• PMP certificate or Project Management formal education.
• Project management experience.
• Previous professional experience from Volvo Group.
• Systems knowledge: JIRA, KOLA, IMPACT, ARGUS, EDB, VDB, VDA, LVD, UCHP
Curious about the role?
Feel free to reach out! We're happy to connect and answer any questions you might have.Be sure to apply by September 26th!
Talent Aquisition Partner: Dania Khairallah
E-mail adress: dania.khairallah@consultant.volvo.com
