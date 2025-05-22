Range Specialist
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. This program is for those who are interested in a global, hands-on experience in an intercultural setting, with the goal of securing global employment opportunities within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Job Role
As part of our Commercial Team for the Nordics region and in close collaboration with our Global HQ, the Range Specialist will support category range management within the Major Domestic Appliances (MDA) segment. This role plays a key part in executing product line strategy and driving volume, pricing, market share, and profitability for the category.
Key Operational Responsibilities
Build and maintain a consumer-relevant product range aligned with market opportunities and portfolio strategy
Collaborate with the Central Product Line team to initiate and manage product variants
Own and maintain range data in the Product Master Data tool and Excel
Maintain accurate product and pricing information
Act as the category expert, supporting the Category Manager and wider teams with product-specific insights
Assist in planning and executing product launches, managing complexity across markets
Prepare Nordic range communication in the agreed format
Partner with Central PL and Demand Planning teams for efficient product planning and lifecycle management (phase-in/phase-out
Candidate Requirements
We're looking for a commercially minded individual with 1-2 years of experience in a marketing, category, or product-related role. You combine strong business acumen with analytical skills, and you're comfortable working with Excel and PowerPoint to support data-driven decisions. A fast executor and team player, you thrive in a collaborative environment and take ownership of your work. An interest in the consumer goods industry and a desire to grow your career with Electrolux will set you apart.
What you will get from the program:
Given this role is at our Global HQ office, you will be receiving the experience of working in a global office with multi-cultural work environment.
Hands-on experience in commercial strategy and product management, laying a strong foundation for a career in the consumer goods industry.
Gross salary of 28,500 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
Mobile phone and laptop.
View costs, show process, and relocation support: local registration processes.
Support in securing permanent hiring opportunities within Electrolux Group towards the end of the program.
