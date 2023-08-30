Range Capability Insights Specialist
2023-08-30
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
About the job
The Insights team at Inter IKEA exists to drive well-informed decision-making by providing timely and actionable insights into the many people and the world that we operate in. We do this to ensure that we strengthen the franchise offer and that the business grows. We are super passionate, we care, we're curious and we're courageous. We have an unrelenting passion for making sure that everything we do at IKEA truly meets the needs and dreams of the many people, having a positive impact on the world around us and building a brand for generations to come!
As an Insights Specialist within IKEA Range Capability, you will:
Lead the development and implementation of the range insight capabilities that we need to develop and operate
Create a culture of insight expertise within Core Business Range.
Partner closely with the Insights Capability Leader and insight team in CBR to enable synchronized and effective capability development.
About you
You are:
Thriving in unknown territory: inspiring teams to find new solutions and ways of working to reimagine the future of insight and data at IKEA.
Motivated to develop business and people and lead with the IKEA culture and values.
Passionate about inspiring others to develop their insight capabilities and competence.
Passionate about enabling 'a better everyday life' and strong IKEA brand, through insight.
Passionate about collaborating, building synergies and developing IKEA by building relationships, partnerships, and networks.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
7-10 years of experience In Insight is preferred.
University education or equivalent combination of relevant training and work experience within the areas of Business, Engineering, Social sciences, psychology, market research or similar.
Deep experience with insights capability development, either client-side or agency-side.
In-depth knowledge of insight capabilities, products, methods, competence and tools and be In touch with the latest research designs, methods, industry trends and best practices in the area of product development and innovation.
Ideal to have a good knowledge of relevant range business processes and have a good understanding of data products and digital product development.
Ideal to have knowledge of people competence theories, processes, methods and change management.
Ideal to have a proven history and knowledge of effectively developing and deploying insights capabilities within other companies.
Ability to bring thought leadership on research methodologies; knowing in a wide variety of circumstances how to best gather the right data through appropriate methodologies and products.
Able to define and prioritise recurring business questions that reflect business priorities and needs.
Ability to inspire and equip insight professionals to use the best methods for their business questions by facilitating the correct usage and interpretation of insight methods.
Ability to unleash the entrepreneur in everyone and stimulate development by providing a clear direction and the space to think in unconventional ways.
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Älmhult. This role sits in the Insights function in Range and reports to the Range Insights Manager.
We will start reviewing and interviewing candidates as applications are received, but we will only make a selection after the job has closed.
Interested? Submit your CV, in English, by Friday 15th September 2023 Ersättning
