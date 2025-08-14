RAN Stability Verification Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
The role of RAN Stability System Verification Engineer is in Kista Sweden. Ericsson promotes and supports, a hybrid workplace environment. This is a full-time, and permanent based position within the Customer Experience (CX) organization. Your main focus will be testing, troubleshooting, and delivering, Ericsson RAN Access Network (RAN) products to our global Customers. You will also be expected to develop your Cloud Native skills, in developing innovative solutions that moves Ericsson further, along the Digitalization pathway.
It is our responsibility to secure the quality of Ericsson's Radio Access Networks (RAN) software against the most exacting customers' expectations, in the most challenging development context. We integrate the latest NR (a.k.a 5G) RAN features for high capacity wireless networks (on purpose build Ericsson HW and on COTS HW Cloud RAN platforms). We integrate and verify 5G Use Cases to the high standards of demanding customers. Enabling and maintaining Ericsson's technology and market leadership is our purpose.
What You Will Do
• Drive end-to-end system level tests in RAN technologies. Is the product suitable to release to the Customer?
• Perform requirement analysis for feature integration and verification. Does the requirement meet what the Customer expects?
• Perform system level troubleshooting procedures. Is my issue related to product, or environment?
• Deliver software assessments based on a data-driven and analytical approach. Which parts of the data are critical to my decision?
• Participate in customer validation tests. How well did our tests address the requirements?
• Drive continuous improvements of products, structures and processes. How can we improve?
• Develop competence in technical domain. Am I continually upskilling myself?
• Create innovative solutions which increase the team's efficiency. How can we reduce the lead time?
The Skills You Bring
• 2 to 3 years' experience in integration and verification and/or other product development areas. Preferably in Radio Access Network technologies
• Problem solving skills, ability to assess Ericsson product performance in a "Customer Like" environment
• Ability to drive improvements: detect gaps and initiate changes to fill them
• 5G RAN (NR) knowledge/experience
• Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Science or Engineering
• Excellent analytical and problem solving/troubleshooting skills
• Logical and critical thinking skills
• Self-motivator and have a can-do attitude
• Strong team & interpersonal skills
• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
• Proficiency in English
Additional Assets
• Some Data Science exposure, such as Python, R or equivalent
• Knowledge of Cloud Native principles, Machine Learning and AI
• Git/Gerrit
• Jenkins and Linux Shell scripting Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "768912-43589438". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Hnel Nahapetian 00000 Jobbnummer
9458649