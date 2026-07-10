RAN Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team
About the Opportunity
If you want to join the evolution of Ericsson working with 5G, 6G and be part of one of the most exciting and demanding R&D businesses - this is the job for you!5G and Cloud RAN are already a reality, and Ericsson is the leader in bringing it to the market. There has never been a better time for you to make your mark. A large group of skilled developers are working energetically to convert 5G and Cloud RAN plans into reality. We are growing and looking for more talent.PEU (Product Engineering Unit) RAN Performance Layer 2 UPC Software is a part of RAN SW & Compute Platforms Eng in BA Networks and responsible for Baseband L2 product, quality and architecture in both EMCA and GPP. We are located mainly on different sites in Sweden, Canada, China and US. This position is located at the Stockholm or Lund site.Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of courageous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds – you will be redefining it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. And you will have lots of fun!
What You Will DoAs a member of design team, you will be part of developing the User Plane Control Layer (L2) components of Ericsson's Baseband software for our world leading 5G RAN and future 6G solutions.
Contribute to baseband product development that focuses systemization, design, testing, and troubleshooting. As you will be exposed to high edge integrated and cloud RAN products.
Participate in code reviews, testing, and quality assurance activities.
Learn industry best practices, agile ways of working, and state-of-the-art development environments applying new knowledge to improve product innovationThe Skills You Bring
Bachelor's, master's, or PhD degree in telecommunications, signal processing, wireless communications, computer science, embedded systems, or a related field.
Strong foundation in C, C++, Python programming.
Collaborative and Creative mindset who can easily interact with people.
Eagerness to learn, and the courage to take initiative and ownership.
Familiarity with Wireless communication technologies (4G/5G), 3GPP/ORAN standards, and/or signal processing is a strong plus.
ML and Gen AI Tools hands on experience is a plus.
Previous Ericsson experience as thesis student or summer intern is a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "787846-44306388". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 83 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10000050