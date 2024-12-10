Radio receiver (ADS-B) support specialist
2024-12-10
Flightradar24 has a rapidly growing network of tens of thousands radio receivers (ADS-B), hosted by volunteers in 200+ countries. The receivers collect positional data transmitted by aircraft and upload it to Flightradar24's servers. This data is at the heart of the industry-leading flight tracking service we provide to millions of consumers and hundreds of companies.
We are looking for a tech-savvy and service-minded individual to join our Positions team to help our receiver hosts with both hardware and software related issues. The main goals are maximizing the up-time and coverage from the receivers and keeping the aviation enthusiasts and professionals around the world who upload data to us excited and engaged.
The position requires that you are able to work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Provide tech support for radio receiver (ADS-B) hardware and software related issues
Monitor, maintain and when possible, repair radio receivers that are returned to us
Write bug reports and escalate issues to the development team for software related issues
Proactively reach out to data sharers to help them maximize receiver up-time and coverage
Monitor online forums and social media channels and join relevant discussions
Passionately advocate for improvements to our data sharing ADS-B software and hardware
Who you are
Passionate about helping others and creating support experiences that wow our data sharers
Familiar with Linux operating systems and Raspberry Pi devices
Interested in consumer electronics, including troubleshooting and an eagerness to learn about new technologies
Excellent English skills (written and verbal)
Good-to-haves
Experience with installing and configuring radio receiver equipment, ideally ADS-B receivers
Hand-soldering experience
Customer support experience
Aviation interest
Speaking another major language in addition to English
Experience managing social media accounts and/or online forums
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play charts and Wall Street Journal refers to Flightradar24 as the "Facebook of aviation". We also offer a wide range of commercial services and customers include many of the largest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
