Radar RF Design Engineer
2023-07-17
We are now looking for a radar RF design engineer to join our growing radar technology team. As part of the Radar Technology Team you will be working with cutting edge technologies within radar products in a creative and inspiring team.
Who is your future team?
The radar team is part of Axis long term technology development organization. We deliver new core technology functionality to Axis' product development for integration in world class surveillance products. We are proud of our joyful, cooperative working environment, where we work closely with our coworkers and with a dedication to making a difference. Our work includes identification of new technology trends, performing technology roadmaps and acting as a competence center within Axis with regards to radar technology.
What you'll do here as a Radar RF Design Engineer?
You'll play a vital part of the radar technology team. Your main focus will be on developing and verifying RF front end design, and RF reference designs for future product adaption and configuration. You will also have an active role defining the strategy and future ambition, as well as building up long-term supplier relations. With a strong technical focus, you will have the opportunity take part of the development of new exciting features for Axis surveillance products together with passionate and skilled colleagues in an environment where engineering skills are highly valued.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a pragmatic and structured person with an open and curious mindset. You are communicative and enjoy teamwork. You probably have an engineering/technical masters degree or equivalent, with several years of relevant work experience.
We'd love to hear that you have some of the following merits:
* Experience with RF platforms
* Simulation experience from e.g. CST, HFSS
* Experience in RF HW verification using instruments such as Spectrum Analyzer and Network Analyzer
* Experience from Schematic Design
* Understanding PCB layout aspects
* Hands-on laboratory work, soldering etc
* Programming skills
* Experience with certification
What Axis has to offer
At Axis, great ideas have a way of becoming great products. We are a fast growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled colleagues and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally, working together with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from recruiting manager Elin Sällberg at phone +46 46 272 1800.
We look forward to the possibility of you joining Axis!
Due to the summer period and vacations the interviews for this position will start first in August, but we continuously review applications so don't hesitate and send in your application already today!
