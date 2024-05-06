R4006891 Field Service Engineer (South Sweden)
As a Field Service Engineer, you'll be part of a successful and dedicated service team. In this role you will be responsible for independently performing the daily service on our customer's equipment within the x-ray segment - mammography, conventional x-ray, vascular and surgery equipment. You are expected to develop and maintain strong relationships with our customers and to service customer's equipment in an efficient manner. Main location south of Sweden.
Responsibilities
As a Field Service Engineer, you will perform scheduled maintenance and corrective service at our customer's sites. You will get the opportunity to work with cutting edge technology, performing service on medical equipment and be a part of a company where we're building a healthier future and create a world where healthcare has no limits. In your role on the field, you will meet with our customers almost daily and build close customer relationships. You will work in a company where you will be challenged to be better every day, and where you will be encouraged to learn and grow.
You will mainly work in the south of Sweden but must be prepared to travel and stay overnight for work on more remote sites. Based out of your home, you are responsible for planning all logistic and travel for an effective workday where your service visits are documented according to company policy, ISO9001.
It is expected that you report and escalate technical issues through advised escalation route in a timely manner and identify potential business opportunities and collaborate with our sales organization regarding new sales and upgrades.
Qualifications and requirements
Relevant electronic and technical education.
Experience from the industry and a similar position is desirable.
Commercial understanding.
Can work independently.
Detail oriented and structured.
Is accountable for own work.
Excellent communication skills at different levels in organizations.
Can establish and maintain good customer relationships.
Is flexible, ambitious and have a good overview.
Broad knowledge of IT and are familiar with the concept of RIS and PACS.
Fluent Swedish and English in writing and speech.
Willing to travel extensively in the job.
Personal skills: Positive attitude, good sense of humour and team spirit.
Class B driver's license.
EU work permit.
GE Healthcare offers you:
A thorough introduction to the equipment you need to service together with skilled colleagues and at GE Healthcare's training centres.
Dedicated colleagues willing to help and support you.
Possibility to develop professional and personal within an international organization.
Competitive salary plan based on your skills and current knowledge.
Flexible car policy.
Inclusion and Diversity
GE HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity Employer where inclusion matters. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.
Behaviours
We expect all employees to live and breathe our behaviors: to act with humility and build trust; lead with transparency; deliver with focus, and drive ownership - always with unyielding integrity.
Total Rewards
Our total rewards are designed to unlock your ambition by giving you the boost and flexibility you need to turn your ideas into world-changing realities. Our salary and benefits are everything you'd expect from an organization with global strength and scale, and you'll be surrounded by career opportunities in a culture that fosters care, collaboration, and support.
