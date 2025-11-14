R&D Support Engineer
At MG Sustainable Engineering, we are redefining the engineering landscape with a strong commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact. While our core expertise lies in solar energy, we're expanding rapidly across Technology, Education, and Lifesciences - including agriculture and geophysics.
We specialize in developing innovative concepts, writing successful grant proposals, and managing impactful projects in collaboration with a global network of academic and industry partners. Join us and become part of a growing team driving sustainable change.
About the Role
We are looking for a motivated R&D Support Engineer to support the SPECTRUM project both in Sweden and Spain, therefore, the work will require extended periods abroad. SPECTRUM is an ambitious Horizon Europe initiative developing hybrid solar technologies for clean hydrogen production and sustainable resource recovery.
In this role, you will play a key role in testing and validating innovative solar collector prototypes and supporting cross-cutting research on hydrogen, sustainability, and techno-economic feasibility.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement standardized procedures for factory testing of prototype components.
Systematically test prototypes to assess technical and operational performance.
Ensure that the hybrid collector complies with relevant renewable energy system standards.
Collaborate on research studies involving hydrogen separation, purification, and storage.
Contribute to assessments of environmental sustainability through life-cycle analysis (LCA).
Support with testing photocatalysts in solar reactors.
Support investigations into the long-term techno-economic feasibility of the SPECTRUM concept.
Support development of Swedish, EU, and international funding proposals related to MG's interest topics.
The candidate will regularly travel to Madrid to perform work in conjunction with our partner: CIEMAT
Qualifications and skills:
Degree in Chemical Engineering, Renewable Energy, Mechanical Engineering, or related field.
Experience in testing, validation, or performance evaluation of energy systems or prototypes.
Familiarity with solar thermal, hybrid, or hydrogen technologies is a strong advantage.
Knowledge of LCA methodologies and techno-economic analysis.
Strong analytical, documentation, and teamwork skills.
Fluent in English; additional EU languages are an asset.
Why Join Us:
Be part of a cutting-edge European research project shaping the future of solar-driven hydrogen and sustainable energy systems.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment with real social and environmental impact
Collaborate with a multidisciplinary international consortium across academia and industry.
Gain experience in applied R&D, prototype testing, and system validation in a real-world context.
For more information about the SPECTRUM project, visit https://project-spectrum.eu/
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14
E-post: info@mgsust.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mg Sustainable Engineering AB
(org.nr 556957-3271) Jobbnummer
9606207