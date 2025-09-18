R&D Software Developer - C# and Test Automation
The Opportunity
We are looking for an R&D Software Developer - C# and Test Automation to join our development team in Västerås and contribute to innovation and solution development in Grid Automation. In this role, you will combine software development with automated testing to ensure high quality, secure, and efficient solutions. You will work closely with global technology teams with niche competences and cutting-edge technology, developing software that supports critical infrastructure in real time.
Our products are designed for long life, efficiency, and security - and your contribution will directly influence their reliability and scalability.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with, so please apply even if you don't meet all requirements!
How You'll Make an Impact
Develop and improve software for the power grids of the future.
Constantly enhance our solutions by designing, implementing, and testing new features.
Contribute to and help shape the test architecture to secure product quality.
Implement and maintain automated testing frameworks in C#.
Ensure new features are testable and maintainable from the start.
Collaborate with colleagues worldwide and bring quality into every stage of development.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, caring for your colleagues and the business while taking responsibility for your actions.
Your Background
A degree in computer science, engineering, or other relevant education.
Experience in C# software development with an interest in or exposure to automated testing.
Previous experience in test automation, software development in test, or test architecture is a strong plus, but not strictly required if you are eager to grow into the role.
Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, and Linux environments - knowledge in these areas is valuable, but we are open to candidates who want to learn.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
A passion for technology, with the drive to learn and share knowledge.
Ability to work both independently and in a team environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Andrzej Jarosz, andrzej.jarosz@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
