R&D Senior Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2024-02-29
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Are you an engineer with passion for electronics? Join our hardware team at Process Control Platform (PCP) in Västerås. This is a development center for ABB Process Automation there we develop and maintain control system products.
As electronic engineer you will be working with development, maintenance and customer issue resolution for our electronics portfolio. In this role you will mainly work with embedded controllers and communication units.
In this position you will have the chance to work alongside with a highly skilled and motivated team. This is an unique opportunity for an Electronic Engineer that searches for technical challenges and that strives for continues improvements in way of working.
Your responsibilities
Take the electronics responsibility in our product maintenance projects
Investigate and resolve customer issues related to the electronics
Partake in your team's agile planning and evaluation of activities
Living the ABB core values: Care, Collaboration, Courage & Curiosity
Bring a positive and constructive attitude
Your background
Bachelor's or master's degree within electronic/electrical engineering and several years of experience
Solid knowledge of electronic engineering
Experience in environmental testing (climate and EMC) and related standards
Experience from work with Electronics Manufacturing Services
Knowledge in embedded software
Knowledge in FPGA's and VHDL is advantageous
Knowledge in IPC-standards is advantageous
Proficient in spoken and written English
More about us
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society. For more information on PA, refer to https://global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/pa-capital-markets-day-2022
Recruiting Manager Christer Persson, +46 722 42 46 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 27th of March, 2024.
Please apply latest by the 27th of March, 2024.

We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
