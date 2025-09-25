R&D Senior Engineer - DC Link Capacitor Technology
2025-09-25
We are recruiting on behalf of a global technology leader in the energy sector, located in Ludvika, Sweden. The company develops world-leading high-voltage direct current (HVDC) solutions that enable efficient and reliable transmission of electricity across long distances.
About the Role
As an R&D Senior Engineer in the HVDC Valve Development team, you will be at the forefront of designing next-generation converter valves. Your focus will be on DC link capacitor technology, which plays a key role in ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and safety of HVDC transmission systems.
This position is research- and development-oriented and does not involve manufacturing. Instead, you will take responsibility for design, analysis, validation, and testing, while working cross-functionally with experts in mechanical design, insulation, controls, and system engineering. Approximately 20% travel is included, both within Europe and internationally.
Key responsibilities include:
Lead the design and integration of capacitors within HVDC converter valves.
Perform design calculations, circuit simulations, and stress analysis on electrical components.
Specify, select, and qualify high-voltage capacitors for power electronics applications.
Plan and participate in validation and reliability testing in laboratory environments.
Write and review technical requirements, specifications, test plans, and reports.
Conduct workshops and gather knowledge to build deep expertise on capacitor components.
Collaborate with international colleagues and external partners, including capacitor suppliers and research teams.
Contribute to R&D initiatives and design reviews to shape the next generation of HVDC valves.
Document and present results to stakeholders internally and externally.
Candidate Profile
We are looking for a candidate with a strong academic background and the ability to work independently, proactively, and innovatively. You should have both depth in capacitor technology and the capacity to take a holistic view of HVDC systems.
Requirements:
PhD in Electrical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a closely related field.
A Master's degree with extensive and highly relevant industrial experience may also be considered.
Proven expertise in capacitor technology for HVDC or power electronics.
Solid understanding of power electronic converter technologies.
Experience with dielectric materials and passive components in high-voltage environments.
Background in validation, reliability engineering, or testing is desirable.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate in cross-functional teams.
Proactive, innovative, and solution-oriented mindset with a system-level perspective.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written.
Application
Are you ready to contribute to the development of cutting-edge HVDC technology and play a central role in shaping the future of global energy systems? Submit your application today. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Alexandra Bugday alexandra@a-hub.se 0705828564 Jobbnummer
9526114