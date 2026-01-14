R&D Scrum Master / Team Lead - ABB Robotics, Västerås
2026-01-14
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about agile leadership, team development and cutting-edge technology? Do you believe in self-organizing teams and continuous improvement? Are you looking for a role where you can combine the team focus of the scrum master role with coaching activities benefiting the entire organization?
As Scrum Master in our industrial networks team, you will coach and support a team of skilled engineers working on core components of the software that powers our world-class robot controllers. You will foster a culture of collaboration, continuous learning and technical excellence while guiding and challenging the team to ensure our software solutions remain cutting-edge, robust and scalable.
If you are a structured, communicative and supportive leader who thrives in agile environments and enjoys helping teams perform at their best, we would love to hear from you. Join us at ABB Robotics in Västerås and be part of a forward-thinking organization pushing the boundaries of industrial automation.
Your responsibilities:
Lead and coach a dedicated scrum team working with industrial Ethernet and fieldbus networks
Moderate agile events ensuring they add value, clarity and alignment and foster a collaborative and supportive working culture
Collaborate closely with the Product Owner in backlog management and planning
Ensure that quality, certification and integration goals are met through structured ways of working.
Support the full development cycle - from design and implementation to testing and delivery
Build cross team collaboration and facilitate learning initiatives and Communities of practice
Qualifications
Proficiency in both written and spoken Swedish is required.
A master's degree and background in Software development with a track record of coaching Agile development teams.
Good understanding of software-centric environments.
5+ years of relevant professional experience, preferably from technical or R&D-driven organizations.
A team player with a positive mindset who enjoys sharing knowledge and ideas.
We value profiles that are curious and have a strong drive, but most importantly we believe in having fun at work and as a team player we hope you have great social skills and an easy-going attitude
It is an advantage if you have:
Experience of working with real-time systems with limited resources or other systems with high demands for robust performance.
Experience with Scrum in Hardware development
Knowledge of Ethernet-based fieldbuses (PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, CC-Link, EtherCAT) or an interest in building competence around them
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Linda Koch. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). Last day to apply is 1st February. Please note that the recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
