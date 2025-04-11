R&D Physics
2025-04-11
We are looking for a key contributor within the High Voltage Technology area. As a vital member of our HV Technology department, you will overcome technical barriers to increase value for our internal and external customers.
In this role, you will serve as a Technical & Project Leader, where your expertise is essential for proposing and implementing innovative solutions for R&D projects. You will utilize your unique knowledge in Theoretical Physics or High Voltage Physics to comprehend and predict electromagnetic and thermal phenomena in High Voltage and Ultra High Voltage electrical components. Additionally, with the support from the team you will contribute to the validation of simulated phenomena through experimental tests.
Understanding the needs and requirements of our internal and external customers, as well as their business drivers, is crucial. You will actively seek and implement initiatives to improve operations and increase customer satisfaction.
You will support strategic corporate technology direction by leveraging in-depth technical expertise in your research area(s) to drive and initiate research work, ensuring innovative solutions with customer value. Communicating technical results comprehensively to various stakeholders will be an important part of your responsibilities.
To succeed in this role, you should have a strong technical background in Theoretical Physics or High Voltage Physics, with the capability for power system analysis being a plus. You should be able to create value for the business and customers through your technical development contributions. Excellent communication skills are essential, as well as the ability to achieve successful results recognized by your peers and customers in the projects you contribute to.
Be a Technical Leader at HV Technology
In this position you will play a significant part in creating innovation within HV technology. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Create cutting-edge high voltage insulation solutions for future design of Ultra High and High Voltage products.
• Create simulation models allowing for advance understanding to dielectrics phenomena under multiple stresses.
• Validate developed models by contributing to experimental tests and analysis of the results.
• Contribute significantly to successful project results in technology and/or product development by identifying, proposing and implementing innovative solutions.
• Identify and mitigate risks in R&D projects as well as in consulting projects.
• Provide consulting services to internal and external customers on technical challenges within own area of expertise.
• Strategic thinking and propose R&D projects allowing to strengthen the Technological backbone of the company
• Build a global network of technical partners and business units.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for a self-driven and innovative thinker with a structured and systematic approach to problem-solving. If you thrive in goal-oriented environments and pride yourself on being highly trustable and accurate, we have an exciting opportunity for you! You will play a key part in advancing our high voltage technology and product development, overcoming technical barriers, and delivering exceptional value to our customers, strong business acumen is crucial.
• Master of Science or PhD. degree in either Theoretical Physics, or High Voltage Physics.
• Successful track record demonstrated on physics simulations, or electromagnetics or Multiphysics simulations, e.g., using Finite Element Method (FEM).
• Excellent skills and extensive experience with commercial numerical software, i.e., ANSYS Fluent and/or COMSOL Multiphysics, Python, MATLAB etc.
• 3 years or more of relevant experience as a R&D scientist or similar role.
Innovate, develop and grow
NKT is committed to encouraging a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Find out more about Life at NKT by listening to some of our NKT Connectors here.
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. We welcome applications from individuals who are motivated and have the potential to contribute significantly, even if they do not meet every requirement.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 31th May 2025.
Be aware that personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Claire Pitois at Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to HRBP anna Lundell at Anna.Lundell@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
