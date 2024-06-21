R&D Mechanical Engineer
2024-06-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
R&D Chapter Lead
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving Sustainability, energy efficiency, productivity, and reliability of almost any operation.
You will join one of our multifunctional Agile Team and be fully accountable of the activity assigned to you, you will have the possibility to interact with the product owner and support in the definition of the global product strategy.
• Together with the other designer you will work in develop new solution and enhance the actual Contactor product platform and application.
• You will experience and contribute to different phase of the project, from the idea to production, interacting with local and global stakeholders.
• You will be part of the Electromechanical Design Chapter and contribute to the technical growth of all the team, sharing best practice and lessons learned.
• Furthermore, you will have great opportunities to grow professionally, both in the location and within our global company.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelors ' or Masters' Degree in Mechanic, Electrical, Mechatronic Engineering or equivalent.
Experience in similar design role.
Knowledge of different material technology (Metal, plastic, ...).
Knowledge of Agile and Scrum methodology is a plus.
Fluent in Swedish and English written and spoken.
Ability to prioritize, structure and drive your work by yourself.
Furthermore, you are a relationship-building and responsive team player who is good at communicating.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Alessandro Pelandi,+46 724 64 40 59. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Huijc, +46 730 88 30 06; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47, Unionen: Johan Lundström, +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by 30th of June.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
