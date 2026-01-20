R&D Manager with focus on Product Development
2026-01-20
We are seeking an experienced and innovation-driven R&D Manager within Product Development to lead the development of next-generation low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products. This role is ideal for a strong technical leader who can combine deep expertise in fertilizer chemistry and process engineering with the ability to manage multidisciplinary projects, guide technical teams, and drive product development from early-stage concept to commercialization. As an R&D Manager, you will be responsible for building and executing product development strategies, aligning R&D priorities with business targets, and ensuring that new products meet performance, sustainability, regulatory, and scale-up and customer requirements. You will work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners across the fertilizer value chain in a dynamic clean-tech / scale-up environment.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the full product development lifecycle for green nitrogen fertilizer products, including product strategy, formulation development, performance targets, and specification settings.
Own and manage R&D product roadmaps and priorities, ensuring alignment with business objectives, sustainability goals, and commercialization timelines.
Drive technical decision-making by combining scientific understanding with industrial feasibility, scaling needs, and customer/market requirements.
Oversee and support process development and scale-up activities, coordinating the transition from laboratory work to pilot and industrial production using structured process engineering methodologies.
Provide technical leadership and guidance on topics such as nitric acid production, NOx/absorption systems, nitrate-based fertilizers, and granulation processes, supporting robust and scalable product implementation.
Plan, coordinate, and evaluate product performance workstreams, including lab development, pilot trials, and industrial validation activities.
Coordinate fertilizer performance trials, including greenhouse and field trials, working effectively with agronomists and ensuring trial outcomes are converted into actionable product improvements.
Ensure products meet EU Fertilising Products Regulation requirements, quality standards, analytical verification needs, and broader market compliance expectations.
Lead or contribute to EU-funded and sustainability-driven R&D projects, including proposal development, work package planning, reporting, and partner coordination.
Manage internal and external stakeholders (R&D, process engineering, production, suppliers, research institutes, and project partners), ensuring clear communication, alignment, and delivery.
Mentor and support technical team members, fostering a culture of scientific excellence, ownership, and innovation.
Requirements
PhD in Chemical Engineering with a strong research background in nitrogen fertilizer technologies, sustainable materials and coatings for fertilizers.
10+ years of industrial experience, including 5+ years in the fertilizer industry, covering R&D, product development, and process engineering.
Strong expertise in green nitrogen fertilizer routes, low-carbon / fossil-free concepts, circularity, and carbon footprint reduction across the fertilizer value chain.
Proven experience in process development, scale-up, and industrial implementation, using process engineering tools, process design methodologies, and structured troubleshooting approaches.
Strong technical knowledge in nitric acid production, NOx/absorption systems, nitrate-based fertilizers, and granulation processes.
Solid understanding of EU Fertilising Products Regulation, quality specifications, compliance requirements, and analytical testing/validation methods.
Experience in fertilizer performance evaluation, including greenhouse and field trials, with the ability to collaborate with agronomists and convert results into product improvements.
Strong understanding of sustainable fertilizer technologies (waste-to-fertilizer pathways, co-products), with an LCA mindset and carbon footprint awareness.
Proven track record in EU-funded and sustainability-driven R&D projects, including proposal writing, execution, reporting, and stakeholder collaboration (e.g., Green Deal-related frameworks).
Strong technical leadership and stakeholder management skills, with experience from management of cross-functional teams and delivering complex projects from concept to implementation.
Experience working in or collaborating with startups / scale-up environments within clean-tech or green fertilizer technologies.
Demonstrates professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Personality
Curious with a high level of personal engagement and a lot of drive towards progress
Both a leader and a doer, capable of performing both hands-on work as well as participate in strategic planning
Exceptionally good communication skills
Highly structured, efficient, and used to set up goals and follow up progress
High expectations on yourself and others around you
What we Offer
A unique engineering challenge that has good chances to literally change the world with a huge impact on industry and global environment
To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to set your own and the company's working processes and have a great influence
To work closely with some of Europe's best researchers and engineers in our fields, in projects coordinated by NitroCapt
A generous option program, allowing to take part of a future economic growth
6 weeks paid vacation per year and other fringe benefits
The position is at the NitroCapt headquarter in Uppsala, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10
