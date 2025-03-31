R&D Manager to Comsys AB
R&D Manager to Comsys AB in Lund
Do you want to lead an innovative R&D team in cleantech? Comsys AB is looking for an R&D Manager to join our growing organization in Lund. We develop technology that improves power quality and creates sustainable energy solutions - with "Perfecting Power" as our guiding principle.
About the role You will have full responsibility for our R&D operations, leading a team of 17 highly skilled people and driving product development from strategy to launch. Your mission is to ensure timely project deliveries, foster team growth, and keep us at the forefront of technology. This role is part of the management team and reports to the CEO.
We believe you have:
10+ years of experience in product development across a broad technical scope
A solid track record of leadership within R&D
A coaching and listening-based leadership style that helps others thrive
A passion for developing both teams and individuals
Strong communication skills and the ability to manage stakeholders effectively
A positive, solution-oriented mindset and high level of engagement
The ability to balance agile innovation with structure and efficiency
A humble, down-to-earth mindset and a collaborative spirit
Fluency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
What we offer
At Comsys, you will be a key player in our continued expansion. We are a close-knit team with high ambitions, solving challenges together and constantly striving for improvement. Here, you will have both responsibility and the opportunity to make a real impact.
The position is based in Lund, but may involve some travel.
Ready to join us? Submit your application here. If you have any questions about the position, email jenny@adeptus.se
or call +46 703-318506. We interview candidates continuously, so don't wait!
About Comsys
Comsys was founded in 2001 by a small group of Swedish engineers who believed they could make power perfect -or at least as close to perfect as possible. Today, we're a well-established and rapidly growing cleantech company, active across multiple segments.
We create smart cleantech solutions that address the evolving challenges of the electrical power industry. Join Comsys and collaborate with a team of highly skilled technical professionals.
We value fresh perspectives, encourage innovation, and foster a culture where your contributions aren't just welcomed -they're truly embraced.
If you're passionate about driving real change and want a role where your expertise makes a difference, this opportunity is for you.
