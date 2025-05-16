R&D Manager Docking
2025-05-16
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to Business Segment Industrial (BSI) at Assa Abloy Entrance Systems? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our R&D Manager Docking
In this dynamic role, you will harness your leadership experience in R&D to guide a talented team of five mechanical engineers in shaping the next generation of innovative docking equipment for the Docking Product Unit within the Business Segment Industrial (BSI) at ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems. Driving projects from concept to execution, you will collaborate closely with innovation, design, production, and installation teams to bring cutting-edge solutions to life-ensuring our products not only meet but exceed the highest standards of quality, performance, and customer value. You will have five direct reports, and you will report to the Head of Product Unit Docking
You would also:
Provide technical leadership to the R&D team, ensuring timely, on-budget project delivery that meets high quality standards.
Drive innovation by identifying opportunities for new technologies and continuous product and process improvements.
Conduct feasibility studies, cost analyses, and oversee testing and validation of prototypes and final products.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and safety regulations throughout the development process.
Collaborate with suppliers and vendors to source materials and components for both prototypes and production.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
A master's degree in mechanical engineering or a related field, along with proven experience in mechanical design and engineering
Experience of 5+ years in R&D management, preferably in the industrial sector
Proven 5+ years of experience in leading cross-functional teams and managing projects
Proficiency in CAD software, such as AutoCAD or SolidWorks is essential
The ideal candidate will thrive in a fast-paced environment, demonstrating excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners. With strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, they will be able to navigate complex challenges and make critical decisions to drive project success. The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines is essential, ensuring that all initiatives progress smoothly and efficiently. While English will be the primary working language, knowledge of Swedish or Spanish will be considered an asset, adding further value in diverse team settings. Additionally, this role will require some travel < 20 %.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to a background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
