Account Executive - Finnish market | HR tech
Hailey HR AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hailey HR AB i Stockholm
Interested in HR-tech and B2B sales? Join our sales team based in Stockholm, focusing on our market expansion towards Finland! 🇫🇮
About Hailey 🩷
During the spring of 2020 Hailey HR was founded. We're a Swedish SaaS HR-tech company that want to digitalise, simplify and modernise the HR industry with our HR-system - join us on our journey!
About the position 💼
Sales at Hailey is unique because of our deep passion about our product, we're all of the same belief that we will change the HR-industry!
In the role as Account Executive you will focus on B2B sales and taking full ownership of the entire sales process from prospecting to closing deals. You will focus on new business sales and drive results by working against set targets.
Responsibilities:
Working towards clearly defined sales targets, by:
Proactively building and managing your own sales pipeline.
Booking your own client meetings, presenting Hailey's system in demos.
Understanding organisations and their specific needs & requirements across various industries and company sizes, working closely with customer management teams.
To work with sales at Hailey, you don't need previous sales experience - as long as you're driven and want to learn, we will get you there. With the support of your manager, you will get a full onboarding and access to best practices to keep developing into a successful Account Executive.
What are we looking for?
Full professional fluency in Finnish and strong English skills, both spoken and written.
Post-secondary education in relevant area.
Previous work experience is highly beneficial: We believe that a good understanding of organisations is key to understand our target group.
We believe you are:
Driven, dedicated and used to taking initiative to get things done.
Motivated by overcoming challenges and achieving goals.
Goal oriented, curious & a great communicator.
Good technical skills and eager to learn more about the HR-tech industry, and want to learn everything about our HR-system!
More information:
Scope: 100%
Start: Whenever you're ready!
Salary: Base salary + great commission.
Location: Stockholm, Hornstull (on-site!)
We're looking forward to your application! 👋 💌 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hailey HR AB
(org.nr 559461-3704), https://haileyhr.careers.haileyhr.app
Hornsbruksgatan 28 (visa karta
)
117 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948487