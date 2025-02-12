R&D Manager
ADB Safegate Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-02-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ADB Safegate Sweden AB i Malmö
Who Are We?
ADB SAFEGATE stands as a beacon of innovation in the aviation technology landscape. With a global footprint encompassing 48 offices and a dedicated team of 1400 employees, we are reshaping the future of airport operations. Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that elevate airport efficiency, safety, and sustainability worldwide. Our partnership with over 2,500 airports, including 47 of the top 50 busiest, underscores our commitment to fostering seamless travel experiences and pioneering the next wave of aviation advancements. Airside 4.0 orchestrates a roadmap to true airside digitalization, delivering a smarter, more harmonized airside that will allow airports to increase airside availability, recognize operational savings, support sustainability goals, and improve safety.
The Opportunity:
The aviation sector is on the cusp of exponential growth, with air traffic expected to double every 15 years. This growth presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities, particularly in addressing the looming 50% capacity shortage by 2035. As the R&D Manager at ADB SAFEGATE, you will lead a dynamic team focused on crafting software solutions pivotal to the global aviation industry's core operations.
The Team:
We are a team of highly skilled and social people sitting in North and Central Europe. The R&D Manager will have direct reports in Sweden and collaborate closely with colleagues at other offices, mainly in Graz, Austria. Our R&D teams primarily work on the Safedock AVDGS system and our Intelligent AiPRON suite of products.
The Role:
As the R&D manager, you will lead a talented R&D team consisting of both hardware and software engineers. You will help guide the development of new features and the enhancement of our existing product suite using the latest technologies. You will foster a culture of innovation using your international leadership experience to navigate the nuances of language and culture within a global company. The R&D Manager will apply project management skills to drive projects to completion, adeptly managing multiple parallel project teams.
We're Looking For Someone With:
Proven international experience, with the ability to inspire and lead diverse teams of 10 to 15 people.
Project Management experience
Experience with management systems (ERP, ticketing)
Experience with Embedded software, IoT, electrical systems, and server software applications.
Excellence skills in English, both in written and speaking. Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
A dynamic, flexible and project-driven approach, with experience of leading teams in the past.
Why join ADB SAFEGATE?
We value you and your contribution in the business. Recognizing and rewarding the impact you make is important to us.
In return, we offer a truly global environment with competitive salaries and benefits.
The opportunity to develop your career. We love to upskill and promote our staff; there's nothing better than to see someone gain a strong sense of pride and accomplishment.
A great flexible working culture with company values and behaviours that help shape your development and lead to success for you and the Company.
If you want to join a global business and enjoy being a team player who's driven and passionate, then this is your opportunity to come on board by applying! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ADB Safegate Sweden AB
(org.nr 556177-5387), https://adbsafegate.com/
Djurhagegatan 19 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9162183