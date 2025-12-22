R&D Laboratory Manager
2025-12-22
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is seeking a Test Laboratory Manager to lead our Test Center operations on site within the Business Unit Transformers. This role involves managing a multidisciplinary laboratory that performs mechanical, electrical, magnetic, and climate testing. You will oversee a team of engineers and technicians, ensuring high-quality testing processes, compliance with standards, and continuous improvement initiatives. This is a leadership position with significant impact on product validation and innovation, supporting Hitachi Energy's vision of delivering smarter and more sustainable energy solutions.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and develop the laboratory team of Test Engineers and technicians through coaching, mentoring, and performance management to ensure growth and engagement.
Define and implement the laboratory's operational strategy aligned with BU Transformers goals, while allocating resources and prioritizing tasks to meet project timelines and business objectives.
Oversee planning, execution, and reporting of test campaigns across mechanical, electrical, magnetic, and climate domains, ensuring compliance with IEC, IEEE, ISO 9001, and ISO 45001 standards.
Drive continuous improvement in testing processes, automation, and data analysis, identifying opportunities for lab optimization such as equipment upgrades and workflow enhancements.
Collaborate with R&D and technology teams to support new product development and material investigations, validate test setups and methodologies, maintain calibration routines, and approve technical reports.
Act as the primary interface with internal and external stakeholders, supporting project management for Core Steel Technology programs, supplier engagements, and representing the lab in technical meetings and audits.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering (Electrical, Mechanical, or related field).
You have experience in a leadership role within a testing or R&D environment.
Knowledge of testing protocols, instrumentation, and data acquisition systems is a plus.
Familiarity with 3D CAD tools and climate/environmental testing is also a plus.
Experience in process improvement and lab optimization is meritorious.
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
Effective communication and leadership abilities to manage cross-functional teams.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jan Hajek, jan.hajek@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
