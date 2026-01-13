R&D Finance support
Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an R&D Finance support for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in January, 11 months limited contract to begin with.
Assignment description
The role focuses on monitoring and controlling the financial resources within R&D to ensure they remain within the planned budgets. In this position, the individual will analyze costs, create financial reports, and provide recommendations to maximize resource utilization. A key aspect of the role is to identify and propose process improvements to enhance cost-efficiency within R&D.
Skill requirements
Powertrain knowledge
Business acumen
R&D finance understanding
Collaborative attitude
Interest in details
This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is January, 12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6964737-1787637". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9682565