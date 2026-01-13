R&D Finance support

Incluso AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg
2026-01-13


We are looking for an R&D Finance support for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in January, 11 months limited contract to begin with.

Assignment description
The role focuses on monitoring and controlling the financial resources within R&D to ensure they remain within the planned budgets. In this position, the individual will analyze costs, create financial reports, and provide recommendations to maximize resource utilization. A key aspect of the role is to identify and propose process improvements to enhance cost-efficiency within R&D.

Skill requirements
Powertrain knowledge
Business acumen
R&D finance understanding
Collaborative attitude
Interest in details

This role requires fluency in English, both written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is January, 12 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten recruiter at Incluso.

