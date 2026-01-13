R&D Finance Support
JobBusters AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
We are seeking an R&D Finance Support professional for a leading company in the automotive industry. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with 2-4 years of relevant experience who wants to combine financial expertise with a passion for innovation in R&D.In this role, you will monitor and control financial resources within R&D to ensure budgets are adhered to. You will analyze costs, prepare financial reports, and provide recommendations to optimize resource utilization. Additionally, you will identify and propose process improvements to enhance cost-efficiency within R&D.
Key Responsibilities:
Monitor R&D budgets and ensure financial targets are met
Analyze costs and prepare clear, actionable financial reports
Provide recommendations to optimize resource usage
Identify areas for process improvement and implement cost-efficient solutions
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support R&D projects
Company Presentation
Our client is an international, technology-driven industrial company specialising in the development and production of advanced powertrain solutions for the global automotive market. With cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across two continents, they are pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility and shaping the future of transportation. Joining this organisation means becoming part of a collaborative, forward-thinking environment where technical excellence, innovation, and long-term responsibility guide every step.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100%Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters.Start date: As soon as possibleEnd date: 2026-12-23, with the possibility of extensionIn your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
2-4 years of experience in finance, controlling, or R&D finance
Basic understanding of powertrain or automotive development processes
Experience with budgeting and cost monitoring
Ability to prepare financial reports and analyze data
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7046022-1787443". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Östra Hamngatan 16 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9682429