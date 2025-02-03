R&D Engineer Platform Development
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-02-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
For our R&D Team in Transformers we are looking for a Research and Development Engineer with expertise in development of engineering platform. You will join our team to support the development of Engineering platform for the future generations of Power transformers. Your focus will be on developing technical solutions through being the communication channel between engineering teams, R&D teams and design tool development.
You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative teams with a wide range of experience and competence. Join us if you have scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion. Through your research and development projects you will become part of global community that will shape and help you to develop your career into a technical or managerial leader!
How you'll make an impact
Develop transformer electrical design software. This includes testing, debugging, validation, implementation, and documentation (user manual, technical standards, and leading the implementation).
Continually update or create the implementation and user manual documentation suitably and sustainably.
In an agile team and in a stimulating multi-cultural environment that encourages professional development, you will quickly assume part of the design tool implementation of our transformer used globally.
Understand the landscape of software applications that need to interact with the Design Systems and have the capability to foster communication by leading the development of software solutions.
Manage different tasks in the design project to handle interactions with further electrical tools as well as with mechanical design tools in order to improve the design process and the efficiency of the tool.
Discuss with the local Hitachi Energy units Bug Reports and Change Requests. Then together with Design System manager decide on priorities and actions.
Provide feedback and influence the global improvement projects with proposals of innovative solutions and ideas for design optimization and product development.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Master's degree in electrical engineering or applied physics
Electrical design knowledge, Transformer design skills would be a plus.
Familiarity with Software development and algorithms
You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with others to achieve great results.
Preferably you also have experience in, or ability to develop, project management and technical leadership skills.
You have good communication skills and are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Karolina Czechowski, karolina.czechowski@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9141330