R&D Engineer Integration and Validation
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity:
We are looking for a R&D Engineer - Integration and Validation to join our team. You will have the opportunity to work with different systems, test and expand your knowledges through various interesting tasks. Become a part of professional and skilled team.
How you will make an impact:
Test Environment is to be created with the components of MACH Control System in the Test Lab Facility, with Computers, Servers, Input - Output Boards and Simulation Environments
Write Test Cases / Scenarios for verifying the functionalities of the Control System like Communication, Analog and Digital Acquisitions etc
Execution of Test Cases, for various software and hardware releases using the developed test cases in the test lab
Report the test execution details to the development team for further actions.
Maintain the test environment with updated software and hardware for current and future use
Automate tests wherever possible using our test automation framework
Lead or share other responsibilities that are specific to the integration team. Examples include lab maintenance, license management, customer support etc.
Your background:
You hold a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering or another related field, and have an equivalent experience
Experience in Hardware in Loop(HIL)
An ISTQB certification, knowledge of software and/or hardware testing
3+ years of experience from embedded system development or testing will be to your advantage
Knowledge of graphical programming tools such as LAB View, LT Spice, Hidraw or similiar
MACH platform, scripting languages and measurement instruments is qualifying, as is the experience of Test automation frameworks, Microsoft OS, SQL and Microsoft Team
Foundation Server or Azure Devops
To succeed and thrive, you need an attention to the details while still being able to grasp the bigger picture. Equally important is your ability to work individually as well as in teams, and to take leadership of assigned tasks
Proficiency in English is a must while Swedish is an added advantage
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us:
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Tinnerholm, fredrik.tinnerholm@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort , +46 107-38 29 86 ; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tomasz Szawica, tomasz.szawica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9639857