R&D Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Chapter Lead FW Sweden
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for a Firmware Engineer to join our team and contribute to the development of embedded systems across HMI, communication, and I/O devices. In this role, you will work across the full firmware stack, from low-level development to system-level design, collaborating closely with colleagues to deliver reliable and scalable solutions. You will be responsible for designing and implementing firmware architectures, ensuring high quality and maintainability of software deliverables. The role includes programming embedded devices—ranging from bare-metal to RTOS environments—as well as contributing to agile ways of working and continuous improvement within the team. You will also take part in technical discussions, support colleagues in tools and processes, and contribute to innovation by exploring new ideas and identifying opportunities for improvement.
Qualifications for the role
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar, with relevant hands-on experience
Strong programming skills in C/C++ (Python is a plus)
Experience with embedded systems (ARM, bare-metal, RTOS, firmware development)
Familiar with development tools such as Git, Azure DevOps, build systems, and debugging tools
Understanding of structured development processes (requirements → design → implementation → testing)
Knowledge of communication protocols (e.g. Profinet, EtherCAT, Modbus) and/or cybersecurity (IEC62443-4-2) is a plus
A collaborative, self-driven mindset and strong communication skills in English
If you enjoy solving complex technical challenges and working in a collaborative environment, we'd love to hear from you.
More about us
ABB Smart Power provides energy distribution solutions for data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, critical infrastructure and commercial buildings. The Division's technical teams work closely with industry partners, delivering advanced solutions that support rapid growth, energy transition, and sustainability objectives. The Division's portfolio includes industrial circuit breakers, low-voltage systems, motor starting applications, and safety devices like switches and relays. Its Power Protection unit supports the world's largest data center companies with advanced energy-efficient UPS solutions. The Division's ABB AbilityTM Energy Manager provides a scalable, easy-to-use platform that helps organizations save energy and reduce CO2 emissions.
Recruiting Manager: Ashalatha Kunnappilly, +46 72 461 25 87, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Senad Hujic, +46 730 88 30 06, Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Talent Partner: Medina Jakupovic, +46 72 464 46 98, will answer your questions about the recruitment process.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF-format. Last day to apply is 17 June. We review applications on an ongoing basis, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
We kindly request no direct contact from staffing or recruitment agencies, or vendors offering additional job advertising services.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Jobbnummer
9949481