R&D Engineer

Circulose AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Sundsvall
2026-03-10


R&D Engineer
Circulose is looking for an R&D Engineer to join our team in Sundsvall, Sweden. In this role, you will contribute to the development and improvement of technologies and processes related to textile recycling and sustainable materials.
You will work in a multidisciplinary environment where research, engineering, and industrial operations meet, supporting the development and optimization of processes in our industrial facility.
About Circulose
Circulose is a textile recycling company with a unique technology and a product - CIRCULOSE® - made from 100% textile waste, primarily cotton. The company's mission is to lead the transition to circular fashion by making large-scale textile recycling available to the global textile industry.
Key responsibilities
Conduct research and development activities related to process and product development

Plan, perform, and evaluate laboratory and pilot-scale experiments

Analyze data and contribute to process improvements and technical solutions

Support process optimization and technology development in collaboration with production and engineering teams

Participate in cross-functional projects related to development and implementation of new technologies

Document experimental results, technical procedures, and development work

Contribute to continuous improvement and innovation within the organization

Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and operational procedures

Qualifications
Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Process Engineering, or a related technical field

Experience in research, development, or process engineering

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in multidisciplinary teams

Good written and spoken English skills

Meritorious
Ph.D. degree and additional language skills are meritorious

Experience working with industrial process development or scale-up

Experience from chemical, pulp, fiber, textile, recycling, or related industries

Experience from pilot plants or industrial production environments

Location
The position is based in Sundsvall, Sweden.
Application
Please submit your application including CV

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20
