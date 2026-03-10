R&D Engineer
Circulose AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Sundsvall
2026-03-10
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Circulose AB i Sundsvall
R&D Engineer
Circulose is looking for an R&D Engineer to join our team in Sundsvall, Sweden. In this role, you will contribute to the development and improvement of technologies and processes related to textile recycling and sustainable materials.
You will work in a multidisciplinary environment where research, engineering, and industrial operations meet, supporting the development and optimization of processes in our industrial facility.
About Circulose
Circulose is a textile recycling company with a unique technology and a product - CIRCULOSE® - made from 100% textile waste, primarily cotton. The company's mission is to lead the transition to circular fashion by making large-scale textile recycling available to the global textile industry.
Key responsibilities
Conduct research and development activities related to process and product development
Plan, perform, and evaluate laboratory and pilot-scale experiments
Analyze data and contribute to process improvements and technical solutions
Support process optimization and technology development in collaboration with production and engineering teams
Participate in cross-functional projects related to development and implementation of new technologies
Document experimental results, technical procedures, and development work
Contribute to continuous improvement and innovation within the organization
Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and operational procedures
Qualifications
Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Process Engineering, or a related technical field
Experience in research, development, or process engineering
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in multidisciplinary teams
Good written and spoken English skills
Meritorious
Ph.D. degree and additional language skills are meritorious
Experience working with industrial process development or scale-up
Experience from chemical, pulp, fiber, textile, recycling, or related industries
Experience from pilot plants or industrial production environments
Location
The position is based in Sundsvall, Sweden.
Application
Please submit your application including CV Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7360069-1884096". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Circulose AB
(org.nr 559482-8732), https://circulose.teamtailor.com
Ortviksvägen 80 (visa karta
)
856 33 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Circulose Jobbnummer
9788066