R&d Engineer - Fpga Developer

magine waking up every day to develop a system that is essential to create a sustainable and reliable energy system for societies and people around the globe.
MACH is the real-time, high-performance control system platform we, in Technology and Solution Development at Hitachi Energy, develop in-house. The MACH platform is needed to connect offshore wind power, create synthetic inertia, connect energy systems over long distances and create a robust electricity grid prepared for the future.
The MACH system comprises of hundreds of circuit boards covering measurement, processing, semiconductor controls and the digital signal interface used in our power electronics solutions. For the bespoke hardware, we also develop software, system solutions, engineering tools and configuration tools. To effectively drive innovation, we develop the MACH platform in agile, cross-functional teams.
In the Embedded Systems department, we are now looking for enthusiastic FPGA designers who would like to strengthen our team and to grow together on our journey towards a sustainable energy future. This position is located in Ludvika or Västerås.
Your responsibilities
As a FPGA Design Engineer, you will work on complex functions where high performance, availability and robustness are key elements. Example designs are proprietary high speed optical communication protocols, high-speed buses, EtherCAT, data collection, filters and functions for HVDC control and protection
We work in a modern environment where both rapid prototyping and productification takes place. To our help we have modern tools and labs for the complete development cycle, from early prototype testing to final system verification
We have an innovative spirit, and nothing is impossible for us to solve. The team works with challenging tasks in an agile set-up. High level of collaboration is required with all stakeholders where speed of response is the key
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering or another related field, or have equivalent work experience
Experience in FPGA design using VHDL, Verilog
Using Modelsim for simulation of FPGA designs
General knowledge about HW design
Experience with tools like Xilinx ISE, Vivado, Lattice Diamond, Intel, MicroSemi or similar
Capable of writing technical documentation such as Requirement Specs, Design Specs, Verification Specs etc.
Knowledge in ECAT communication
Advantageous to have Basic Python knowledge
Proficiency in English is a must while Swedish is an added advantage
More About Us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before May 17th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Sampat Iyengar Manju, sampat-iyengar.manju@hitachienergy.com
will gladly answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Soder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
