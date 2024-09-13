R&D Director of Procurement
R&D Director of Procurement - AstraZeneca - 12-month assignment - Gothenburg
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies!
AstraZeneca is now recruiting a Director to join R&D Procurement. This position is located at one of AstraZeneca's vibrant strategic R&D sites in Gothenburg, Sweden. AstraZeneca has a single R&D Procurement group which supports the two integrated R&D science units - Oncology and Biopharmaceuticals (Respiratory, CVRM and INA). These units have responsibility for the value chain from discovery through to late-stage development, enabling rapid acceleration of promising early-stage assets and life-cycle management programs. The R&D structure is designed to help us build on this proud legacy of scientific contribution, and ensure we are positioned to continue to translate our innovative science into even more life-changing medicines for patients.
Your role
Join our diverse community and contribute to our truly global Procurement team, which reflects the full diversity of the people we serve. In this procurement leadership role, you will be accountable for the overall management of a cluster of categories, or a complex category within R&D Procurement and it may also include managing activities of a group of Global Procurement Associate Directors. You are expected to lead, coach and develop non-direct report team members to achieve set goals. You will do this by acting as a role model for our AstraZeneca Values and Behaviours. The role reports to the Senior Director of Procurement R&D Lab Equipment, Services and Supplies. Other parts of your role:
Strategy:
Accountable for designing, and implementation of global categories that include region or market strategies to optimise business efficiency
Accountable for ongoing global category management including strategic sourcing, supplier collaboration and innovation, contract and risk management
Accountable for developing and maintaining expert knowledge of respective global supply markets, competitors and product innovations
Accountable to understand the global spend and identify ongoing opportunities to increase quality and improve value for money. Facilitate implementation of procurement change initiatives within categories to improve business performance
Business & Supplier Engagement:
Develop an extensive understanding of customer needs and the business environment and translate this into meaningful Procurement projects
Builds strong relationships with stakeholders and ensure customer satisfaction
Responsible for Category level sustainability actions, ensuring our suppliers are aligned and delivering in line with our sustainability goals
For Procurement owned suppliers accountable for all aspects of supplier relationship management
Instil the highest standards of compliance and ethics consistently across AZ
Essentials for the role
• Degree level qualification or relevant experience
• Thorough knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry (or other industry), specifically Lab equipment, services and supplies
• Expertise in at least one area of Procurement or relevant R&D experience
• Proven leadership experience
• Communication skills and ability to influence others
• Comfort with risk and ambiguous situations
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and fuel your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Brilliant! We have one seat available, and we hope it's yours.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
