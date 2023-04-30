R&D Director cultivated meat
ARE YOU THE R&D DIRECTOR WHO WISH TO MAKE A SUSTAINABLE DENT IN THE UNIVERSE?
ABOUT RE:MEAT
Hello! We're Re:meat - Sweden's first cultivated meat company. We're on a mission to help save our planet by redefining how meat ends up on our plates. Why? Because food holds many of the most powerful solutions to the climate crisis. Despite current meat production being one of Earth's most decremental industries, demand is continuing to grow. And when it comes to food, behavior change has proven more difficult than flying a rocket to Mars.
Cultivated meat has the potential to lower climate footprint compared to conventional meat with an astonishing 92%. Cultivated meat is real meat - just made in a different way - delicious and requiring zero consumer behavior change. Our focus is on accelerating development towards large-scale production of Scandinavian locally produced and radically more sustainable minced meat. If we succeed, this might end up as one of Europe's largest industrial projects with one of the highest positive sustainability impacts across all industries.
Our team is deeply purpose- and impact-driven and brings together a unique mix of industry insights and experience in turning ventures from napkin ideas to commercial successes. Our core values are sustainability, affordability, and great taste - guiding us in every decision we make.
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a senior-level person who will be taking ownership to lead the technical development and R&D activities spanning the entire value chain of cultivated meat production. We'll put you in the driver seat and expect you to recruit, guide and lead an R&D team towards technical breakthroughs and commercial success.
We're still a small team, so this role will likely cover responsibilities that cut across R&D strategy, organizational strategy, operations, production scale-up and team development.
You have expertise with up-scaling of animal cell cultures for bench-, pilot- and product- scale bioreactors. You will play a key role in reducing costs, improving yields, process consistency and product quality. You are able to build relationships with external stakeholders such as suppliers.
YOUR KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
In short, you will be responsible for bringing cultivated meat from benchtop to commercial-scale production. Below are some of the things you'd be responsible for.
Design and manage the roadmap from benchtop to pilot and commercial-scale production facilities. Independently design, review, execute, and analyze process development experiments to prove economically viable and scalable cell-culture processes.
Tight collaboration with leadership team to continually adapt the road ahead, including strategic decision making, fundraising, IP strategy and support the path to commercialization.
Write project applications together with other industry stakeholders to receive public funding.
Responsible for day-to-day R&D operations.
Recruit and lead a team of scientists and mentor them to develop an R&D strategy and
execution plan focused on product & process improvement.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE
Experience from working with cultivated meat with bioprocessing, with a strong background in cell culture operations and cell-based assays.
Knowledge and experience in bioreactor operations and maintenance.
Experience in generating and managing IP.
Successfully managing teams and project management experience in biotech, food tech or a related industry.
ABOUT YOU
Mission-aligned with a curious mindset and eager for a crazy adventure together with us.
Passionate about bioprocessing and scaling cell culture operations.
Proactive and high self-management - we're not going to tell you exactly what to do.
Problem solver - identifying potential issues and coming up with creative, suitable solutions.
Collaborative - lead and motivate people and teams.
WHAT WE OFFER
Fulltime position with stock option program
High degree of autonomy and freedom to design your own work.
Re:meat is located in Malmö, with location of the production facility still to be defined.
Flexible working location (days on site vs offsite to be agreed).
Opportunity for career progression, in a fast-growing start-up environment.
Support to draw your career map accordingly to your aspirations and priorities.
