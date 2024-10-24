R&D Development Chemist - Thermal Analysis
2024-10-24
About the organization
Our main objective for the Innovation organization is to develop new products and solutions. We are a global organization generating products for customers in selected market segments. The target segments for Innovation are Coatings & Resins, Engineered Fluids and Polymer materials. In addition, we explore opportunities in other areas such as agriculture, energy sector, personal care and homecare. A major driver for innovations is sustainability, making that important in everything we do. Our organization is part of Perstorps global Commercial & Innovation function.
In addition to Innovation activities the Analytical Chemistry Department provide investigations and results required for registration such as REACH and FDA for Perstorp products as well as support the production sites and quality control laboratories.
About the position
To work with development and support activities with high complexity as well as more straight forward tasks in thermal analysis using different techniques. Mostly TGA, DSC, Rheology, DMA but also Particle Size, FTIR and NMR.
Who are you?
Polymer chemist, Analytical Chemist or Chemical engineering on Master level or equivalent
Some years of experience within thermal analysis
Proven ability to plan, perform and manage task independently
Team player and customer oriented
Showing responsibility and getting things done
Good practical "hands-on" both with instruments and sample preparation
Able to work with several tasks in parallel
Communicative with good reporting skills
Striving for own development and curious to learn more
Familiar with project driven work
Spoken and written English is required
Spoken Swedish is desirable
What can we offer?
Care Culture & A great place to work and develop
At Perstorp, we lead with our heart and show concern for each other and for the world around us. Care is the core of our companys value. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Global reach with strong local presence and stable owner
World leader in several sectors of the specialty chemicals market. Present in 26 countries and production plants in Europe, Asia and North America. Stability in having an industrial, long-term owner in PCG/ Petronas.Having global presence might bring opportunities for you to participate in international investments and development projects.
Are you interested?
This is a permanent position,based in Perstorp in the southern part of Sweden.
For more information, feel free to reach out to Anette Immelborn,Director Application & Analytical Chemistry,anette.immelborn@perstorp.com
or Åsa Landgren,Head Analytical Chemistry,asa.Landgren@perstorp.com
.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but no later than 21thNov 2024. We will conduct interviews continuously during the application process.
Additional information
If you would like to get in contact with a union representative you can contact Per Igglund (Akademikerna) per.igglund@perstorp.com
, Rickard Martinsson (Unionen) rickard.martinsson@perstorp.com
, or Rebecka Lundell (IF Metall)rebecka.lundell@perstorp.com
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 140 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,430 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2021 amounted to 13.5 billion SEK.
One of the Group's largest unit is Site Perstorp, in Sweden, which has been manufacturing chemical products in various forms since 1881. Basic & specialty polyols, formates, organic acids and formaldehyde are the main products manufactured in Perstorp.
