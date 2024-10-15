R&D and type test supervisor
As an R&D type test supervisor you are responsible to take care of everything from planning the project and to make sure that you have the right conditions with drawings, schedules, and resources to checking that the material looks okay.
When we work with development projects, the most important thing is to think about HSE and quality. We are the step before the products are handed over to production and to pass the tests before it is handed over to the Customer.
We are now looking to expand our team in Ludvika and looking forward hearing from you.
This place is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
Your responsibilities:
Participate in planning phase and start up meetings for the specific projects.
Ensure all drawings/material needed for the assembly are available with the latest revision and is correctly manufactured together with the responsible engineer.
To supervise and instruct the appointed sub-contractor to ensure that the assembly is performed according to Hitachi instructions and demands of quality.
To make sure correct PPE is used and the HSE plan are followed accordingly.
To make a time plan for the installation and continuously report the progress to the project manager and others involved
Report issues in QIT and support with the short and long term solution as well as perform & support during the assembly in the different test circuits.
Your background:
Knowledge how to handle risk assessments.
Fluent in Swedish and good knowledge in English, both spoken and written is mandatory in this position.
Be flexible and have the willingness to take the initiative.
It is an advantage to have knowledge of the Office package
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us:
Are you ready for a new thrilling professional challenge? Join us today! Last day to apply is 2024-10-29.
Recruiting manager, Alexander Lindqvist, alexander.lindqvist@hitachienergy.com
will answer questions regarding the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Question about the recruitment process can be asked to lead recruiter: Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
