Quantity Surveyor
Aquatech International AB / Controllerjobb / Boden Visa alla controllerjobb i Boden
2026-01-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aquatech International AB i Boden
Aquatech is a global leader in water purification systems technology for both industrial and infrastructure markets located in the United States and internationally. We support our clients with sustainable water purification systems and technologies that are solving the world's water scarcity challenges.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Quality Surveyor in Boden, Sweden. The Quality Surveyor will report to the Project Manager and will perform the duties described in the job description below.
The ideal candidate will be highly organized, have an attention to detail, be a problem solver, have strong technical knowledge, and be team-oriented
The Quality Surveyor is responsible for ensuring all construction activities on site are executed in accordance with Swedish quality, safety, and environmental standards. This position supports the project team by implementing and monitoring the project's Quality Management Plan (Kvalitetsplan), verifying compliance with design specifications, and maintaining documentation in line with company procedures and Swedish building regulations (AMA Anläggning, BBR). This is a hands-on, site-based role requiring close coordination with engineers, subcontractors, and the client to ensure quality excellence and regulatory compliance.
Key Responsibilities
Prepare cost estimates, budgets, and cash flow forecasts for construction projects.
Develop and manage tender and contract documents, including bills of quantities (BOQ).
Conduct cost analysis for repair and maintenance project work.
Manage procurement processes, including evaluating bids and negotiating with suppliers and subcontractors.
Monitor project costs and maintain detailed records of all financial transactions.
Prepare and review progress claims, change orders, and variation requests.
Risk analysis: Identifying potential risks and implementing strategies to manage them.
Dispute resolution: Providing advice to help settle construction disputes between parties.
Conduct value engineering to optimize cost efficiency without compromising quality.
Assist with contract administration, ensuring compliance with terms and conditions.
Provide financial reports and updates to project stakeholders.
Support the project closeout process, including preparing final accounts and cost reconciliation.
Coordinate with engineering and procurement teams to validate quantities, pricing, and scope alignment.
Other duties as assigned.
Key Competencies
Detail-oriented with a structured and proactive work approach.
Strong understanding of quality processes in construction.
Ability to interpret and apply technical specifications and design drawings.
Effective coordination and problem-solving abilities.
Committed to continuous improvement and quality culture.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must satisfactorily perform each essential duty. The requirements listed above and below represent the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 kg, may need to climb ladders, enter confined spaces, and work from scaffolding or elevated work platforms. The Site Quality Inspector must wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Work will involve exposure to inclement weather.
Qualifications
Degree or diploma in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or equivalent experience.
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in quantity surveying or cost management, preferably within large infrastructure or industrial projects.
Strong knowledge of construction methods, materials, and contracts (FIDIC, NEC, etc.).
Proficiency in cost management software.
Strong documentation and reporting skills.
Fluency in English; Swedish proficiency is highly desirable.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills in a multicultural environment.
Ability to work in the EU and a driving license preferred. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: careersatase@aquatech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aquatech International AB
(org.nr 559447-2820), https://www.aquatech.com/
961 43 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9679950