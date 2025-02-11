Quality Specialist
2025-02-11
Are you passionate about quality management? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a real impact? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join our team and contribute to our mission of maintaining the highest standards of quality across our operations.
The position
As Quality Specialist at Roxtec International in Sweden, you will support the development and maintenance of the business management system locally, moderate process developments, and contribute to the continuous improvement of departmental processes, routines, instructions, and systems.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and maintain the management system, Roxtec Navigator, to meet requirements.
• Moderate process development upon request.
• Track and analyze trends in reported deviations and ensure actions are taken.
• Support and lead root cause analysis (RCA) when appointed.
• Measure and analyze KPIs, and develop actions as needed.
• Participate in internal, customer, and third-party audits; lead internal/supplier audits when assigned.
• Address quality questions from customers and suppliers/subcontractors.
Qualifications
• University degree in quality or a similar field, or several years of experience in the manufacturing industry.
• Broad technical understanding in both theory and practice.
• Good knowledge of management system standards and experience in external and internal audits.
• Preferred: Education and experience as an auditor.
• Preferred: Education within ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
We are looking for a candidate who is driven, with a passion for quality and production, and who enjoys working in a high-paced environment. The ideal candidate is flexible, curious, and positive towards changes, while being customer-oriented and creative. Strong problem-solving skills and responsiveness to questions are also essential qualities we seek.
Trust, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural also for you. Please read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were set around 30 years ago and that are still the guideline for our business. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that we all, one by one and together, contribute to the Roxtec success. You can find the Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/?changelanguage=en).
The position is based at our headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Annalena Gerdstigen, Acting Global Quality Manager, +46 733 31 32 31, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-03-10. Ersättning
