Quality Manager till PPF i Vårgårda
Wise Professionals AB / Chefsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla chefsjobb i Vårgårda
2025-02-25
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wise Professionals AB i Vårgårda
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
As Quality Manager, based in our Vårgårda facility, you will play a key role in ensuring our products consistently meet the highest quality and safety standards, driving customer satisfaction and fostering continuous improvement. You will lead quality initiatives, compliance strategies, and innovation projects, collaborating closely with our Production, Sales, and Product Development teams. In this role, you will also lead and develop the Quality Assurance team, including QA Assistants and Shift Quality Controllers. The role is part of the local Management team, reporting directly to the Factory Director. You will also have a dotted line to the Quality Director of PPF.
Your Main Responsibilities:
Drive and implement PPF Quality Standards to secure product excellence and compliance.
Champion a quality-first mindset and foster a strong food safety and quality culture throughout the factory.
Collaborate with European teams to contribute to the European Quality Strategy.
Ensure full compliance with national and international food safety and quality regulations.
Develop and execute training programs to elevate quality awareness across the organization.
Work cross-functionally with Production and Product Development to maintain food safety, monitor hygiene, and support new product launches.
Support the Sales Team by managing customer data inputs, certifications, and audits.
Analyze and improve quality performance using the Quality Scorecard, setting action plans for continuous improvement.
Lead investigations into quality complaints, non-quality costs, and crisis situations, implementing preventive measures.
Manage supplier audits and ensure that all ingredients and processes meet our high standards.
Your Background
University degree in Food Processing, Hygiene, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in quality assurance or continuous improvement within the food industry.
Proven leadership experience with at least 2 years of team management.
Fluency in English (verbal and written) - Swedish is a plus!
We are looking for a structured and responsible leader with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as a proactive approach to quality management. You work well in a collaborative environment, supporting teams in driving improvements and maintaining high standards.
With strong communication skills, you will contribute to a quality-focused culture while ensuring compliance and continuous development. Your ability to analyze and refine processes, combined with attention to detail, will help maintain and enhance product quality. As a leader, you will guide and develop your team, fostering competence and long-term improvements in quality management.
About us
Partner in Pet Food Nordics AB is Sweden's largest manufacturer of dog and cat food. We offer healthy and natural animal food, prepared in the Swedish manner.
Since it began in 1903, Partner in Pet Food Nordics in Vårgårda has been known as natural, reliable, Swedish-produced cat and dog food of high quality. We have a heritage that we manage and preserve. But we also continually challenge this, so as to continue to do the absolute best for our four legged friends.
We are developing the dog and cat food of the future.
We invest heavily in product development and innovation, in order to continually offer the absolute best dog and cat food. This means that we are continually engaged in further development of specific products, but most of all we work to create new products. Allowing us to continue to fill food bowls all over the world with healthy and natural animal food from Vårgårda in Sweden.
Partner in Pet Food Nordics AB is part of PPF, Partner in Petfood and currently operates in approximately twenty markets. As of today, we have around 220 employees and the head office is located in Vårgårda in Sweden.Partner in Pet Food Nordics AB brands include: Doggy, Mjau, Bozita, VOV, Katty and Kattuna
How to Apply
We do not accept applications via email. Instead, please apply easily with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se.
We use competency-based recruitment to ensure a fair, unbiased, and objective selection process. If you progress in the process, you will complete two psychometric tests early on, as they help us identify potential and ensure an objective evaluation. Read more about our approach here: Competency-Based Recruitment.
You are welcome to contact me, Sophia Francke, at sophia.francke@wise.se
with any questions about the role or the process.
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so the role may be filled before the application deadline! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wise Professionals AB
(org.nr 556761-2865) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Wise Professionals Jobbnummer
9185772