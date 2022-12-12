Quality Manager / Process Lead
Job Advertisement
Are you a person who's enthusiastic within Quality and have the capability to clarify, maintain and deploy a processes? Do you want to work at a Global company and drive and develop our Global Complaints and Post Market Surveillance Processes?
Overview
At Essity, we offer you a challenging and developing job in an innovative part of the company working on strong international brands and products, with a positive atmosphere and motivated, competent and high performing colleagues. One of our colleagues are now moving on in our company and we are now searching for a new colleague who wants to further drive and develop our Global Complaints and Post Market Surveillance Processes. The person we're looking for will ensure that Essity's global processes for complaint management and post market surveillance at any time are reflecting business and regulatory needs. This role is also responsible for making sure that these processes are effectively developed and used by our employees.
What You Will Do
Drive, implement, clarify and maintain the processes.
To initiate and manage continuous process and interface improvement.
To lead the network, CIP team and key contacts in the different process areas.
To reflect best practice from the industry incl. benchmarking.
To provide understanding though education and training, foster engagement and provide support with the key process users in order to keep the quality of the processes ' output high
To drive, develop and maintain a global governance structure and follow up the process ' performance
To ensure relevant and accessible information by keeping the home page for the processes updated
More than this you will secure that the global complaint management process as well as the Global Post Market Surveillance process follows the business strategy (including digital) and fulfil regulatory and certification demands as well as Essity standards.
Who You Are
Technical background with minimum 5 years of experience in process management in a large, global company setting, ideally in the FMCG or medical device industry
Sound knowledge in relevant processes across the value chain from innovation over supply chain towards marketing & sales
In-depth SAP-ERP usage.
Knowledge of relevant quality standards (ISO 9001, ISO 13485, IFS, BRC) and their impact to the business
Quality management system knowledge
Fluent English, both orally and in writing
Ability to drive and perform tasks in a self-driven manner.
Ability to convert process and regulatory needs into compelling, target group-oriented language.
Ability to influence stakeholders.
We believe you are a person who can drive your own work and have great communications skills since you will connect and work with people from all over the organization. You enjoy to educate people and like to share your knowledge in a way so everyone can understand.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and caring Work Environment | Empowerment | Job Impact | Work with a Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning and Development | Health & Safety | Social Responsibility | Innovation
Addition Information
Please send us your application in English and send it to us through our website at your earliest convenience but not later than deadline.
