Quality Manager Design
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla chefsjobb i Järfälla
2023-12-22
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced professional in quality management, software and process development? Do you have what it takes to drive the business transformation while improving quality support to the design organization and operations? Then apply to this challenging and exciting career opportunity!
Your role
Effective quality management is core to our business and a critical success factor in delivering on our customer expectations and driving profitability. As Quality Manager Design, you will ensure compliance with the Quality Management System GMS and program or project specific required standards throughout the business. By ensuring that quality is an integrated part of the product development process and incorporated into the agile ways of working, you will contribute to the quality of the deliveries and platforms. Key for success is managing the balance as a support function while maintaining integrity and autonomy of the quality function.
As Quality Manager Design, you will ensure and support the design organization 's quality strategy, focusing on being both proactive and supporting with current issues. You will be part of the design quality organization and will ensure quality related matters are addressed across the whole design organization. You will ensure quality transformation and GMS adherence, secure progress with improvement initiatives and ensure changes are implemented. Internal audits, ways of working and business development for the newly created central design organization are also in scope.
As Quality Manager Design, you will be part of the Surveillance Quality team where you will work with harmonization of processes and ways of working to ensure consistency across the whole Design organization. This means managing multiple stakeholders, disciplines and priorities across the design organization as well as the Surveillance BU organizations.
Quality Management Design will organize quality managers and project quality managers for the design organization related to the sites where the operations are performed, aka Järfälla and Gothenburg. In this role you will report to the Head of Design Quality.
Your Profile
To fit in this role you must be highly self-motivated, structured and communicative. You demonstrate strategic height, meaning you can connect the overall business plan objectives to challenges in the quality management domain. You have experience from software and hardware development organization and understand how to implement quality into agile working methods.
In your everyday work you demonstrate excellent communication skills to create understanding and commitment within the organization. You are motivated by the challenge in developing and improving operational efficiency while upholding compliance, regarding the two as interdependent rather than opposites. You express true integrity in your role and you are comfortable in leading others through change and creating a good common understanding of challenges, as well as solutions. You believe that our behaviours are crucial for our ability to achieving our goals. Our values Trust, Drive, Expertise and Diversity inspire you and you can picture yourself becoming an ambassador for our culture initiative "Together As One" in your day to day work.
Required skills:
*
Master degree in relevant field, or equivalent experience
*
Complex product development, combining software and hardware development and associated testing
*
Systematic and structured approach
*
Proven ability and interest in leading, developing and challenging the organization and management teams
*
Proven track record of effective change management
*
Strong drive, perseverance and ability to generate energy
*
Experience in quality management and understanding of international standards for management systems
*
Strong business understanding and customer focus
*
Excellent analytical skills, including effective root cause analysis
*
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, written and verbal
Desired skills:
*
Experienced in managing requirements within operations and process management
*
Audit management
*
Value stream mapping and tools for continuous improvements
*
Information security
*
Knowledge of Surveillance's product portfolio and operations
*
Knowledge of Saab's structure for process management
*
Experience from defence and/or aviation industry
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Business Area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security. Operations are conducted in Sweden, The US, the UK, Australia, Germany, South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Denmark and Finland.
Quality is part of Operational Excellence at BA Surveillance, you will report to the Head of Design Quality. You will interact throughout BA Surveillance and travelling will be required, both domestic and international. Base office location is at site Järfälla or Gothenburg.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
Last application date: 2024-01-08 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_23564". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8352913