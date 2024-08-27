Quality Manager
2024-08-27
We are hiring an enthusiastic and motivated Quality Manager to join our team at Barnes Strömsholmen, which is included in the business unit Force & Motion Control (FMC), Barnes Group. In this role you will manage the quality assurance and quality management systems of the complete product family of FMC by applying effective use of resources, facilities and assets to meet business area and customer targets. You will implement initiatives and work with your team and colleagues in creating a culture of quality awareness and continuous improvement throughout the organization.
We offer you a role with a lot of opportunities to develop yourself as well as the QHSE & Validation area. You will be a trusted member of the Engineering leadership core team, consisting in the direct reports to the Global Engineering Director to set and attain key performance indicators that deliver the strategic targets set by Engineering Director for Quality, Health Safety and Environmental along with Validation bundled out of efficiency.
Main tasks and responsabilities
The Quality Manager main tasks consist of quality assurance under the three consolidated legs within the function.
Quality - Overseeing and managing the quality assurance and control processes within the organization. This involves developing, implementing, and maintaining quality management systems to ensure that all products/services meet the required customer contracts, industry standards and specifications (e.g., IATF16949, ISO 9001, AQAP etc). You will lead and facilitate continuous improvement initiatives, using methodologies such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Kaizen. You will also be responsible for evaluating and manage the performance of suppliers and vendors, ensuring they meet quality requirements and conduct supplier audits, and collaborate with suppliers on quality improvement initiatives. Address customer complaints and quality issues promptly and effectively. Furthermore you will work together with the production/manufacturing and aftermarket teams to ensure customer satisfaction and to implement feedback for quality improvements.
HSE - Developing, implementing, and managing health, safety, and environmental policies and programs to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and promote a culture of safety and sustainability.
Validation - Managing the validation and testing activities within the organization, including the validation of processes and products. This involves developing and implementing testing strategies, plans, and processes to ensure our product meets the highest standards of quality and performance. Validation activities are conducted in accordance with regulatory standards and company policies, contributing to the overall quality and compliance of our products and services
Team Leadership - Lead, mentor, and develop a team of dedicated and experienced members, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, accountability, commitment and excellence. Conduct regular performance reviews and provide continuous feedback and professional development opportunities.
Your background
Bachelor's degree in engineering in related field or relevant work experience.
You have minimum of 7 years of experience in quality assurance/quality control, with at least 3 years in a managerial role. Proven track record of successfully managing engineering teams and projects.
As a leader you are people orientated, inspiring and accountable.
Certification in Quality Management (e.g., Six Sigma Black Belt, ISO 9001 Lead Auditor) is highly desirable
Strong knowledge of quality management systems, methodologies, and tools
Experience with regulatory compliance
In-depth knowledge of HSE regulations, standards, and best practices
Experience in conducting internal product-, process-, and HSE audits along with risk assessments.
You are structured and you have excellent communication skills and the ability to effectively communicate complex situations to both technical and non-technical stakeholders such as customers, suppliers and internal FMC departments and functions.
You are fluent in Swedish & English, both written and spoken
What we offer
In addition to many benefits such as flexitime, wellness allowance, reduced food and coffee costs, flu vaccination, parental leave allowance, study allowance etc., we offer challenging and varied tasks in a highly motivated and international environment that allows you to continuously learn new things, utilize your skills and grow both personally and professionally. The role offers many opportunities to interact with highly qualified colleagues in different technical and commercial departments.
We are both big and small at the same time - giving our people a unique opportunity. You have the benefits of a strong, international company with the opportunity to develop your career along many different paths. But we're still small enough for you to experience a family atmosphere. Here at FMC, every individual is a key player and we work to make each other great.
Application
Candidates are selected on a continuous basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Start date according to agreement.
Contact
Recruiting Manager, Henrik Rudelius, Global Engineering Director, +46 70 100 95 62, hrudelius@onebarnes.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to HR-Business Partner Annelie Ekeblad +43 70 091 63 49, aekeblad@onebarnes.com
