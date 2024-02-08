Quality Lead Project Manager
Linesight AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Linesight AB i Stockholm
As a Quality Lead Project Manager (Data Centre) at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. You will be mentored and supported by industry leaders and given the tools to grow. You will also be involved in and contribute to our business strategy as we continue to evolve. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In managing the delivery of project quality, this position aligns team objectives, business processes, vendor management strategies, and cross-group collaboration efforts with the Data Centre Development Project Strategy. In doing so this will result in effective client relationship management and efficiency in quality assurance and control.
In this role you will:
• Be a visible leader onsite, assessing progress and ensuring safe work practices
• Coordinate with the client team, consultant team and the contractor on all snagging activities, including the schedule and partner engagement
• Identify issues proactively and work with the team to resolve effectively
• Implement and monitor key project processes, partnering with the client to make improvements and revisions
• Lead and attend key meetings to monitor progress, actively collaborate on solving problems and communicate impacts to partners
• Implement project procedures and use reasonable endeavours to ensure that this procedure is always observed
We would love to hear from you if you:
• Have grown your experience in data centre construction/project management over twenty years with increasing levels of leadership and people management
• Have a degree or comparable experience in Construction Management, Quantity Surveying or another construction related discipline
• Have experience in Hyperscale Data Center or large scale industrial/mission critical experience
• Are PMP and LEED AP qualified or on the path to completing it. We can help!
• Have a passion for building your global team and developing and encouraging your employees through mentoring, coaching and training on new techniques
• Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: gearoid.tully@linesight.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Linesight AB
(org.nr 559194-8863)
Vasagatan 38 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8456265