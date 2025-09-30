Quality Lead
Position: Quality Lead
Location: Boden
Department: Quality
Reports to: Head of Project Quality
Quality Engineer
As a Quality Lead you will be defining, implementing, and improving the quality processes and activities in all phases and areas of the Boden project.
You as a Quality Lead will be performing meetings, workshops, audits, reviews and inspections at site and across the supply chain of the project as required. In addition, you will be involved with the development and improvement of all company processes.
You will collaborate with various departments such as procurement, engineering, construction and commissioning to define, implement and improve the quality processes.
The role is based in Boden, Sweden with trips to various project contractor and fabrication sites as required.
1. Responsibilities:
Safety & Compliance:
• Always adhere to and promote the safety policies of the project.
• Ensure that all works are executed in accordance with the applicable local, state, and federal regulations.
• Lead the Quality team within project area.
• Facilitate and Monitor the implementation of the contractors Quality processes.
• Perform Quality related meetings, workshops, audits, root cause analysis, reviews and inspections at site and across the supply chain as required
• Lead Quality activities by collecting and analysing data.
• Work closely with construction team, contractors, engineers, planners and other departments to ensure the development, implementation and improvement of the Quality System.
• Liaise with the contractor's representatives for quality activities coordination and planning.
• Coordinate with third-party inspection agencies, if required.
• Participate in reviews and site visits.
2. Qualifications:
a. Educational & Professional:
• Formal education in Engineering or related field.
• 10 years experience in quality in Large Projects.
• 5 years experience in project quality within an EPCM, main contractor or owners' team..
• Deep understanding of the construction process for all disciplines (Civil, structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentations) etc.
• Able to follow and participate technical discussion on a first principles basis.
b. Interpersonal Skills:
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.
• High level of proactivity.
• Proficient with MS Office suite.
