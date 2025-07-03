Quality Lead
2025-07-03
What we do at Blykalla
Are you a senior quality professional who thrives in a technically challenging, collaborative environment? Do you want to help shape the future of nuclear energy - not by managing a large team from day one but by building the right quality practices from the start and working closely with world-class partners? At Blykalla, we're looking for a Quality Excellence Lead to take ownership of quality across our organization and supplier network as we transition from design to manufacturing.
Blykalla is a Swedish producer of advanced small modular reactors (SMRs). Our design is based on 25+ years of research, which we are now taking to market. A perfect complement to intermittent energy sources, our goal is to provide the baseload energy necessary to enable a full transition to a fossil-free future.
What you'll get to do
Blykalla is a Swedish technology company dedicated to creating safer, more efficient nuclear power solutions. Our vision is to develop sustainable energy systems for the future, and our talented team combines cutting-edge research with practical engineering. Join us for an opportunity to make a real impact in a dynamic and growing organization.
Your Role
As our Quality Excellence Lead, you'll be responsible for ensuring that quality is embedded in every part of our development process - from internal engineering to supplier deliveries and regulatory compliance. You'll work hands-on with our team and with key partners across manufacturing, inspection, and systems integration. Your focus will be to make sure we're doing the right things at the right time, to nuclear-grade standards, in a way that fits the phase we're in.
You will:
Define and implement fit-for-purpose quality routines and documentation for inspections, traceability, and nonconformity handling
Set quality requirements and verification strategies for components and systems in collaboration with engineering and suppliers
Support supplier selection, qualification, and follow-up - with a focus on long-term partnerships
Establish a scalable internal quality management system (QMS), aligned with ISO 9001, IAEA guidance
Guide the organization in applying quality thinking across design, procurement, and project execution
Act as the internal quality authority - supporting audits, inspections, and technical reviews
Help prepare Blykalla for future licensing and industrialization milestones
Contribute to building the organization over time - not by creating a large internal department, but by scaling wisely and working closely with trusted partners
As we move further into manufacturing and construction planning, the organization will grow, and this role will be key in guiding how quality capabilities are developed - balancing in-house expertise with strategic external collaboration.
Who you are
You will be part of a highly skilled team with a can-do attitude. We value personnel chemistry and strive to create a workplace where you enjoy coming to. There are, however, a few things that we think will help you to succeed in this role. These are:
Proven background in Quality Assurance and Quality Management, ideally within a highly regulated industry
Comfortable with hands-on problem-solving, able to identify and resolve issues swiftly and pragmatically
Effective at working closely with technical teams, using analytical thinking to streamline processes and documentation
Self-driven, solution-oriented, and ready to grow a small Quality team over time
Relevant academic degree or comparable professional experience
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Fluency in Swedish is a plus
Location
This position is for our office in Stockholm.
What We Offer
A front-row seat in shaping the future of nuclear power and sustainable energy
The chance to significantly influence organizational quality processes from day one
Opportunity to build and expand the Quality function, balancing hands-on work with long-term team development
A culture that values collaboration, innovation, and long-term environmental responsibility
Note: We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and are an equal-opportunity employer.
We do not accept applications via email.
