Quality Engineers & Supplier Quality Engineers to DevPort!
2024-10-28
DevPort is looking for driven Quality Engineers and Supplier Quality Engineers to join us, where you will be working on assignments towards our clients!
At DevPort, we have an inspiring community. We believe in collaboration and that together we can achieve something extraordinary. Whether you're an experienced engineer in software, production, or product development, we have a place for you. For the roles as Quality Engineer and Supplier Quality Engineer you will belong to a team of consultants within Production Development.
The world of Production Development at DevPort:
Within Production Development for the manufacturing industry, Devport participates so that the finished product is adapted to manufacturing, assembly, logistics flow and quality. We drive the development and streamlining of the manufacturing process with regard to ergonomics, economy, quality, material flow, maintenance and work organization. Our consultants work to follow and analyze the development of new production methods, develop and present proposals for changes by analyzing the value-creating activities and eliminating the unnecessary ones.
We are looking for someone who has one or more of the following competencies:
• A degree in either Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Quality Engineering or eqvivalent relevant education.
• Working experience within a Quality Engineering or Supplier Quality Engineering role.
• A Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.
• ISO 9001 and 14001.
• Experience in PPAP and APQP
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Preffered Qualifications:
• Fluent in Swedish, both spoken and written.
What We Offer:
• Diverse and Challenging Assignments: Engage in exciting projects with various clients and industries where your skills will be highly valued.
• Flexible Compensation: Choose between a higher salary or more vacation time-it's your choice!
• Inspiring Work Environment: Participate in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
• Continuous Development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
• Innovative Tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technologies in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application
If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, apply by following the steps below.
If you have any questions, send an email to Samuel Bogeryd at Samuel.bogeryd@devport.se
We are looking forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 500 people in three competence areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defence industry and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a family culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security, and a community that infuses the company's operations and contributes to a pleasant and inspiring workplace.
This is a full-time position.
