Quality Engineer, Västra Götalands län

Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Quality Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Quality Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a meticulous and analytical Operational Quality Leader who will play a key role in our quality efforts. In this role, you will be responsible for deviation coordination in SAP, driving root cause analyses, and compiling statistics to present to management. You will work closely with various departments to ensure that quality standards are maintained and that improvements are implemented.Key Responsibilities:
* Coordinate and manage deviations in the SAP system, including registration, follow-up, and closure of deviations.
• Drive and conduct root cause analyses to identify the underlying causes of deviations and propose corrective actions.
• Compile and analyze quality statistics and key performance indicators to identify trends and areas for improvement.
• Present quality reports and analyses to management, including recommendations for actions.
• Collaborate with various departments to ensure that quality standards and processes are followed.
• Participate in internal and external quality audits and contribute to improvement initiatives.Requirements:
* Relevant education in quality, engineering, production, or a similar field.
• Experience in deviation management and root cause analysis
• Good knowledge of SAP or similar ERP systems
• Strong analytical skills and experience working with statistics
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English and preferably SwedishNice to Have:
• Experience with quality standards such as ISO 9001 or similar
• Knowledge of quality tools and methods (e.g., Six Sigma, FMEA)
• Previous experience working in similar welding industries
• Ability to work independently and drive projects forwardWhy Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
