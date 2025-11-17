Quality Engineer Nyköpings resecentrum
About Project: Nyköpings resecentrum - OHLA Sverige
You know how to:
Develop and monitor project quality programs and plans.
Prepare and maintain Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs) with subcontractors.
Manage Non-Conformance Reports (NCRs) and corrective actions.
Review material certificates, datasheets, and technical documentation.
Conduct audits, inspections, and quality checks on site.
Coordinate with client representatives and participate in quality meetings.
Support handover documentation and final reports.
Identify improvement areas and capture lessons learned.
What We're Looking for:
Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or similar field.
5+ years of QA/QC experience in large construction or infrastructure projects.
Strong understanding of ISO 9001 and quality principles.
Skilled in Microsoft Office and digital quality tools (CDE platforms).
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Proactive, detail-oriented, and collaborative mindset. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27
E-post: pia.akerlind.ext@ohla-sverige.se
Pia Åkerlind pia.akerlind.ext@ohla-sverige.se 0704339647
